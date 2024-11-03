Connect with us

Six in ten Africans surveyed report being aware of climate change, and a striking 81 per cent of those aware say it is worsening life in their communities

Africa

3 in 4 Africans want more climate finance from developed nations: survey

The findings highlight growing public concern over worsening droughts and crop failures across the continent, as well as strong support for investment in climate-resilient infrastructure.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 — Citizens across 22 African countries are calling on their governments to demand more support from rich and developed nations to address the devastating impacts of climate change, according to a new Afrobarometer survey.

“More than three-quarters (77 per cent) of Africans say their governments should put more pressure on rich and developed countries to provide resources to help citizens affected by climate change or changes in weather conditions,” the barometer stated in part.

Six in ten Africans surveyed report being aware of climate change, and a striking 81 per cent of those aware say it is worsening life in their communities.

Countries like Mauritius (95 per cent), Zimbabwe (93 per cent), and Zambia (93 per cent) report the highest levels of negative impact.

The majority of respondents say that climate-related challenges, including droughts (59 per cent) and crop failures (59 per cent), have become more severe over the past decade.

However, opinions on the severity of floods, landslides, and soil erosion vary across the continent.

When asked who should bear primary responsibility for addressing climate change, 37 per cent of respondents pointed to their own governments, followed by wealthy countries (26 per cent) and ordinary citizens (18 per cent).

Despite this, there is a demand for collective action, with more than three-quarters (77 per cent) urging their governments to press rich nations for resources to support affected citizens.

Beyond seeking external aid, 82 per cent of Africans support government investment in climate-resilient infrastructure, such as systems to withstand extreme floods and droughts.

According to the report, this reflects a growing recognition of the need for long-term solutions to mitigate the impact of climate change on vulnerable populations.

