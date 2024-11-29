29 people reportedly abducted still missing as police deny involvement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7 – Families of 29 people are still missing their loved ones following reports of abductions and kidnapping reported since June this year even as security agencies rule out femicide in the recent killings witnessed in various parts of the country.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja detailed that 57 people were reported to have been kidnapped and abducted since the GenZ protests with 22 people found alive so far while 2 have died with the rest missing.

“The police don’t abduct or kidnap, we only arrest and lawfully detain them in the designated police stations. All of these cases we are on top of them and we will make sure that all those involved will be held accountable,” Kanja said.

It emerged that more police officers than civilian were injured during the anti-government protests with Kanja disclosing that 495 police officers were injured compared to 347 civilians who were wounded during the demonstrations.

Legislators raised queries on why investigations on the missing people had taken months given the security technology advancement in the country with other linking the police to some of the abductions and kidnapping.

“Why does it take us this long as a country to get these culprits. It’s a worrying trend that close to 29 people haven’t been found with the technological advancement we have as a country?” said the committee chair Gabriel Tong’oyo.

Saku MP Dido Rasso poked holes on homicide cases being coupled with suspected cases of kidnapping, abductions saying the situation the two vices should be handled separately to ensure justice is served to victims.

“I feel very worried indeed because we are trying to mix the abductions with homicide which happens everywhere. The concern of Kenyans is a mix of criminals and something linked to security forces involving police on disappearance of Kenyans,”Rasso said.

Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Jehow insisted that some of the abductions including the one of Wajir MCA(Dela Ward) Yussuf Hassan was committed by security officers demanding for his immediate release.

“Indications of these cases seem like the police are connected to these cases.When the abductions are done using vehicles like Prado on broad day light,only law enforcement can have such audacity,”she said.

In recent months, the country had reported a worrying surge in abductions, with many linking the rise to the aftermath of widespread protests led by GenZ.

Kanja defended the NPS saying none of the security officers are involved in the 59 cases reported since June.

“Even in the event that Police officers were involved, we want to assure Kenyans that no one is above the law. If investigations show anyone is involved, they will have their day in court,” the Inspector General said.

Human rights organizations have raised alarm, calling for transparency and accountability from security forces.

The Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNHCR) pushed for the sanctioning of top officials in the Interior Ministry and Inspector General of police over abuses and unlawful acts during the GenZ protests.

A report tabled by the commission show that in the last four months showed 60 people lost their lives during the protests that commenced on 18th June with 26 people still missing with the commission decrying concealment of information from the relevant security agencies.

The Human Rights lobby group raised concerns over the increased unprecedented spate of abductions and enforced disappearances witnessed during and after the protests following documentation of 71 abductions.

Four months later, the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) is yet to order investigations into the cases months after the violations of the law by the security officers were committed causing anguish among victim families.

