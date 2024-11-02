2 suspects arrested for impersonating KCSE candidates in Kilifi and Nairobi:KNEC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 5 – Two suspects have been arrested for impersonating candidates in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations currently underway.

According to Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) chairman David Njengere, the two were arrested in Kilifi and Nairobi.

“Yesterday we have two cases of attempted impersonating thanks to the multiagency team, the two culprits were apprehended one in Kilifi and one in Nairobi so were vigilant across the country and anyone who tries to engage in malpractice be rest sure that we will move in and apprehend,” Njengere said.

He called on all exams center managers to ensure there is 100 per cent compliance on all the rules set during the exams period to avert malpractices.

The KCSE writing exams commenced on Monday with over 900,000 students sitting for the exams across the county.

The exam started on October 22, where the candidates took their oral and practical exams for the elective subjects.

The first day, the candidates sat for the English Functional Skills paper during the morning hours, while Chemistry Paper 1 in the afternoon.

The candidates will be sitting for two papers a day, except on Fridays when they will tackle the practical papers.

According to the KNEC 2024 KCSE examination timetable, the last day of the national exams will be November 22, when the candidates will sit the Physics practical.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migosi warned against malpractice saying offenders will face the law.

He said it is only fair to let the learners get the results that they worked for, and not help them cheat.

Interior CS Raymond Omollo also acknowledged that the security situation during the exam period has been satisfactory so far, with no serious incidents reported.

