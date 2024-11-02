2 dead in seperate electrocution incidents in Nyeri and Nakuru

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 — Two people lost their lives in separate electrocution incidents reported on Saturday in Nyeri and Nakuru counties.

In the first incident, an assistant chief from Warazo Jet Sub-Location in Nyeri informed police about the discovery of a man’s body in a ditch along the Judea-Makutano route.

Police officers from Naromoru Police Station, accompanied by Kenya Power personnel, visited the scene.

The deceased, identified as Joseph Waithaka, was reportedly last seen by neighbors heading to work in the morning.

“It was established that the deceased, who lived alone, Joseph Waithaka, was last seen by neighbors leaving for work in the morning and appeared normal,” a police report stated.

Passersby found the deceased lying beneath a collapsed power line pole at around 7:30 pm.

Collapsed electric pole

Police indicated that heavy rains earlier in the day had caused the pole to collapse.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased had no visible injuries.

The scene was documented by the Scenes of Crime unit and Kenya Power personnel before the body was moved to the Naromoru Nursing Home funeral morgue pending an autopsy.

In the second incident, 24-year-old Derick Chomba, an employee of Cloud Streams Networks, was electrocuted in Kisima, Nakuru County, while splicing a fiber cable for a client.

According to authorities, Chomba and his colleague, Cornelius Wafula, were working along the Elburgon-Njoro Road when the tragedy occurred.

Wafula had climbed an electricity pole to splice a fiber cable while Chomba remained on the ground.

“While working, Wafula dropped two fiber cables, which the deceased picked up. Suddenly, he heard screams, and on looking down, saw the deceased lying on the ground and writhing in pain,” police reported.

Wafula descended and found his colleague unresponsive.

He sought help from a Good Samaritan, who rushed Chomba to Njoro Sub-County Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Both scenes were documented, and Chomba’s body, which bore no visible injuries, was taken to the Nakuru County Referral Hospital morgue, where an autopsy is expected to be conducted.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

