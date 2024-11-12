Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

12-year boy stabs friend to death in quarrel over toys

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Nov 12 – Residents of Kipkaren Estate on the outskirts of Eldoret City are in shock after a 12-year-old boy has stabbed his friend to death following a quarrel over toys.

The culprit was playing with his 16-year-old friend at their (culprit’s) home when they disagreed.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The two boys are classmates in Grade five at a local school

The seriously wounded boy was pronounced dead on arrival at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital where he was taken by well-wishers.

Uasin Gishu County police commander Benjamin Mwanthi said the younger boy rushed to the kitchen grabbed a knife which he used against his friend.

“The victim was stabbed several times in the chest and was bleeding profusely when he was taken to the hospital by neighbours,” said the officer.

Neighbours said they were alarmed by the screams by the elder boys and ran to the home only to find him writhing in pain and bleeding profusely.

Mwanthi said police recovered the knife beleieved to have been used in the murder and were questioning the boy.

“The boy who attacked his friend and his parents are helping police with investigations,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He urged parents to be extra cautious with their children, ensure they play in safe places and away from dangerous objects during the long break.

About The Author

WANJIRU MACHARIA

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Family of former first lady Margaret Kenyatta mourning death of brother

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – The family of former first lady Margaret Kenyatta is mourning the death of her brother William Gakuo. About The...

5 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Section of Bomet legislators want Barchock charged with graft

The legislators singled out mismanagement of various hospitals that allegedly led to the death of a three-year-old patient Rdue to negligence.

15 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja Announces 140mn Litres of Water Boost to Ease Nairobi’s Supply Crisis

Governor Johnson Sakaja mde the announcement during a visit to Murang’a County with the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company.

19 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome: No-one has ever tried to bribe me

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has hit out following recent allegations of corruption and incompetence within the judiciary. “In all...

24 mins ago

County News

Bunyala detectives hunt suspects in brutal child assault caught on camera

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 11 – Bunyala Sub-County detectives are pursuing two suspects linked to a violent assault on a minor. The suspects, identified as...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Judiciary expands access to justice in Kilgoris with new court infrastructure

KILGORIS, Kenya, Nov 11 – The Judiciary has expanded access to justice in Kilgoris with the opening of the Environment and Land Court, Solar...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

9 candidates shortlisted for PSC vice-chairperson slot

The Selection Panel handling the recruitment says a total of 142 candidates applied for the post of Vice Chairperson while 848 applied for the...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Qualified candidates from Qatar interviews to be notified through phone calls, not sms – CS Mutua

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 11- Labor and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has said notifications of qualified candidates from the Qatar interviews held at...

18 hours ago