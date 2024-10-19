Connect with us

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about the history of a brigade, on Oct.17, 2024. Xi inspected a brigade of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Rocket Force on Thursday. [Photo/Xinhua]

CHINA DAILY

Xi urges strategic missile troops to enhance deterrence, combat capabilities: China Daily

Xi made the remarks while inspecting a brigade of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force on Thursday.

Published

HEFEI, China, Oct 19 — Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the country’s strategic missile troops to strengthen their deterrence and combat capabilities and resolutely fulfill the tasks entrusted to them by the Party and the people.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while inspecting a brigade of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force on Thursday.

Xi visited the brigade, which is a strategic missile troop boasting a history of over 50 years, on Thursday morning. Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the brigade has strengthened its training in real combat conditions and accomplished a series of major tasks.

Xi then went to the brigade’s training field, where he learned about the tactical and technical performance of the brigade’s newly introduced weaponry and equipment and examined its training in operating the arms.

He encouraged the officers and soldiers of the brigade to have good command and make best use of the weapons in their hands, and live up to the trust of the Party and the people.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks to officers and soldiers of a brigade while examining its training in operating the arms, on Oct 17, 2024. Xi inspected a brigade of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force on Thursday. [Photo/Xinhua]

Later, Xi was briefed on the work of the brigade and made a speech. He stressed the importance of upholding the Party’s absolute leadership over the armed forces and strengthening Party-building at the primary level.

Xi demanded efforts to intensify troop training and enhance combat preparedness across the board, and improve combat capabilities, so as to effectively safeguard national strategic security and core interests.

He also emphasized the need to strengthen targeted training with new equipment, new skills and new combat methods, improve support, and systematically enhance combat capabilities.

