World Vision Kenya Launches ‘The Big Dream to End Child Marriage’Program

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 24 — World Vision Kenya has launched the ‘Big Dream to End Child Marriage’ program, a new and expanded initiative aimed at combating child marriage in seven counties across the country.

Building on the success of the Kenya Big Dream (KBD) program, the new initiative seeks to significantly reduce the prevalence of child marriage by 2030 while promoting gender equality and safeguarding girls’ rights.

According to UNICEF’s 2022 report on child marriage in East and Southern Africa, over 50 million child brides reside in this region, with nearly one-third of young women (32%) married before the age of 18. In Kenya, 23% of women aged 20-24 were married before their 18th birthday, accounting for 4.2 million child brides.

Neighbouring countries face similar challenges: 17.3 million child brides in Ethiopia, 1.4 million in Somalia, and 1.3 million in South Sudan.

The KBD program, launched in 2019, has reached over 1.4 million people in Baringo, West Pokot, Samburu, and Migori counties, addressing issues such as female genital mutilation (FGM) and violence against children. The newly launched ‘Big Dream to End Child Marriage’ initiative will expand these efforts to include Turkana, Marsabit, and Narok counties—regions where child marriage is prevalent due to cultural, social, and economic factors.

“At World Vision, we have set an ambitious goal: to positively impact the lives of 150 million vulnerable children by 2030. The Big Dream to End Child Marriage program is a crucial component of this global strategy,” said Lilian Dodzo, World Vision’s Regional Leader for East Africa. “It aligns perfectly with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 5 on Gender Equality, reminding us that ending child marriage is not just a moral imperative, but a necessary step towards achieving broader development goals.”

The initiative aims to empower girls, increase their access to education, and engage communities to sustainably end child marriage. The program’s key focus areas include:

Education Access: Providing scholarships and support programs to increase girls’ access to quality education. Child Protection Systems Strengthening: Collaborating with government bodies to enforce laws protecting children from harmful practices. Behavior Change: Engaging communities to challenge harmful social norms and promote gender equality. Economic Empowerment: Offering financial literacy training and vocational skills to reduce families’ economic vulnerability. Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH): Improving sanitation facilities in schools to encourage girls to stay in school.

Dr. David Githanga, Board Chair of World Vision Kenya, highlighted the program’s progress, noting the significant transformations seen in communities over the past five years. “Through each phase, we’ve witnessed the power of education, child protection, and community advocacy in transforming lives and challenging deeply ingrained practices,” he said. “We have supported 1,704 girls with school fees, reducing their vulnerability to early marriage, and have reached 437,288 children across West Pokot, Baringo, Migori, and Samburu.”

World Vision Kenya’s vision is to create a future where no girl is forced into marriage and every child can realize their full potential. By 2030, the organization aspires to eliminate child marriage in the program’s operational areas, aligning with Kenya’s broader goals on gender equality and child protection.

World Vision is calling on the government, particularly the Ministry of Gender and Affirmative Action, to support this initiative through policy advocacy, resource allocation, and capacity building at national and county levels. Collaborative efforts will be critical in effectively implementing policies that protect girls and promote their rights.

