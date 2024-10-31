Women Urged to Prioritize Safety Amid Alarming Rise in Femicide Cases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 31- Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has urged women to prioritize their safety in relationships, especially amid rising femicide cases in Kenya, as public calls for accountability grow.

Speaking in the Senate on Thursday, Cherargei encouraged women to avoid staying in toxic relationships due to societal pressure and stressed the need for them to take personal security measures alongside relying on police protection.

“Women have the right to associate with whoever they choose, but they should exercise caution. We can’t rely solely on the police to protect everyone, so we must all be vigilant and steer clear of relationships that could lead to femicide,” Cherargei stated. He also called on religious organizations to actively campaign against gender-based violence.

This comes as Kenya reports 97 cases of femicide in the past three months, highlighting an alarming rise in gender-based violence. On Wednesday, the National Police Service (NPS) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) noted that murder and manslaughter cases have steadily increased over the last two years, pledging intensified efforts to address the issue.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Langat stated, “In the last three months alone, the country has reported 97 cases of femicide. This troubling trend underscores the need for urgent and collaborative action to combat gender-based violence.”

The NPS assured Kenyans of its commitment to thoroughly investigate femicide cases, urging society, government, and religious leaders to engage in collective efforts to end the violence.

According to statistics from the African Data Hub, femicide cases have grown from 20 in 2016 to a peak of 95 in 2018, with 75 reported last year.

