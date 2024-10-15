Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sudan, once hailed as East Africa’s future breadbasket, confronts an escalating hunger crisis as conflict worsens./WFP Sudan

Top stories

Women in Rural Sudan Severely Impacted by Conflict

Women and girls have borne the brunt of the conflict and remain particularly vulnerable to the violence, struggling to provide for their families amidst critical shortages of food, healthcare, and essential services.

Published

CARE, Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 15 – As the world commemorates the International Day of Rural Women, CARE calls attention to the growing plight of women in rural parts of Sudan where the conflict is devastating their lives, livelihoods, and futures. Sudan’s 18-month conflict has caused immense suffering, with tens of thousands killed and millions displaced.

Women and girls have borne the brunt of the conflict and remain particularly vulnerable to the violence, struggling to provide for their families amidst critical shortages of food, healthcare, and essential services.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Women are the backbone of communities in rural Sudan, but they are being torn apart by this conflict,” said Abdirahman Ali, CARE Sudan Country Director. “They experience constant violence, displacement, and extreme poverty, and yet they persevere. On this International Day of Rural Women, we urge the international community to swiftly provide the resources needed to support these women. Their resilience deserves not only recognition but meaningful action.”

The conflict in Sudan has disproportionately affected women, who even before this crisis faced significant challenges due to poverty and social inequality. Sudan’s conflict has left its healthcare system on its knees, and women and girls can no longer access reproductive health services.

They lack medical attention to address sexual and gender-based violence, and many are forced to deliver children without medical attention, risking their and their children’s lives. Displacement has exacerbated food insecurity, with women unable to properly feed their children, increasing malnutrition and disease infections.

The destruction of agricultural land, output and services, livestock, markets, and trade has stripped off the primary source of income for families – especially in rural areas. This has worsened women’s poverty and ability to meet their family’s basic needs. Moreover, gender-based violence, including sexual violence and human trafficking, remains widespread in these regions, causing long-lasting psychological and physical trauma.

Through its interventions, CARE Sudan is working to empower rural women economically and socially. However, the ongoing conflict is hindering progress and placing the lives of women and their families at risk. CARE Sudan remains committed to assisting women in rural areas by providing food baskets, hygiene supplies, and support for disease prevention.

CARE is partnering with three Women Led Organizations (WLOs) in Sudan, including Zenab for Women in Development, Almanar, and Reira in Kordofan, East Sudan, and Darfur. However, the scale of the crisis far exceeds available resources, and greater global attention is necessary to address the immense humanitarian gap.

“It’s time to end this war and bring peace to Sudan. The international community must not forget the suffering of Sudanese women and children,” implored Fatima Ahmed, Director and founder of Zenab for Women in Development. “Despite the extensive work of aid organizations, the humanitarian crisis in Sudan is worsening. Local actors require more resources to end the suffering of women and girls and provide urgently needed assistance.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Echoing demands made in our report capturing the ongoing war on women and girls in Sudan, CARE is calling for urgent action to support women-led initiatives. We urge the international community to provide adequate, quality, and multi-year funding to WLOs, women’s networks, and emergency response responders (ERRs) in Sudan, as well as refugee-led groups in host countries.

This funding must be flexible enough to adapt to rapidly evolving situations and the changing needs of women and girls. Additionally, we call for the inclusion and support of local women-led groups and networks in humanitarian coordination efforts at sub-national, national, and regional levels.

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

The Repeated Failures of Sudan’s Peace Process: A Call for Neutrality

I write this article on the Sudan crisis with deep grief. Why does the peace process fail each time it starts? Why do the...

August 18, 2024

Top stories

UNICEF Urges Immediate Action for Sudanese Children Amid Ongoing War

Nearly 5 million children have been displaced, and 4 million are projected to face acute malnutrition this year, pushing Sudan towards famine and catastrophic...

June 25, 2024

Africa

13 killed in attack by paramilitary forces in central Sudan: resistance committee

KHARTOUM, May 12 (Xinhua) — At least 13 civilians were killed in an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a village...

May 12, 2024

DIPLOMACY

Ruto discusses Sudan conflict with German Foreign Minister at Sagana

State House Press Office said the meeting at the Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri on Thursday evening discussed "regional security especially the conflict in...

January 26, 2024

World

Sudan’s army chief rules out reconciliation with paramilitary forces

KHARTOUM, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) — Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council and General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on...

January 6, 2024

World

Ten Conflicts to Watch in 2024 across the world that risk sparking a bigger blaze

2023 ended with wars burning in Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine. In 2024, conflicts in some of the world’s most treacherous flashpoints risk sparking a...

January 3, 2024

Africa

Faki renews call to end conflict in Sudan amid renewed clashes

AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki said renewed fighting was forcing many civilians to flee for a second time since the outbreak of the conflict...

December 18, 2023

Africa

Hemetti, al-Burhan endorse IGAD-mediated face-to-face dialogue

IGAD commended Hemetti's acceptance to "proposals of the Assembly for an unconditional ceasefire, resolution of the conflict through political dialogue and the holding of...

December 11, 2023