Why the U.S. Should Reconsider Arming Taiwan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The recent announcement of a nearly $2 billion arms package from the United States to Taiwan raises urgent questions about the long-term consequences of such military support. While this decision is framed as a means to enhance Taiwan’s defense amid rising tensions with China, it risks destabilizing the region and heightening the possibility of conflict.

The October 26 announcement from the Pentagon, which includes advanced missile systems and radar technology for Taiwan, has already drawn strong criticism from Beijing, where it is seen as a direct threat to Chinese sovereignty. China’s Foreign Ministry has urged the U.S. to halt these sales, warning that they disrupt the delicate balance of power in the region and could provoke further instability. Beijing has further pledged “resolute countermeasures” to defend its national interests.

The roots of current tensions trace back to 1949 when, after the Chinese Civil War, the defeated Nationalist government retreated to Taiwan, while the Communist Party established the People’s Republic of China on the mainland. Since then, Taiwan has operated separately from Beijing’s government, yet China has consistently asserted Taiwan remains part of its territory. The United States has long adhered to a policy of strategic ambiguity, providing Taiwan with defensive support while officially recognizing Beijing.

However, the recent arms sale suggests a shift in this longstanding policy. The Biden administration’s choice to provide Taiwan with advanced weaponry, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, sends mixed signals that risk provoking China and heightening military confrontation. This move also appears to contradict previous commitments by U.S. leaders to avoid promoting Taiwan’s independence, a policy that has generally kept the peace in the region.

Arming Taiwan risks straining U.S.-China relations further and igniting an arms race in East Asia. China has rapidly expanded its military capabilities over the past decade, and additional U.S. arms sales to Taiwan could prompt Beijing to respond with increased military posturing in the Taiwan Strait. This kind of tit-for-tat escalation risks spiraling out of control, significantly raising the risk of conflict in a region already fraught with tension.

Furthermore, the rationale provided by the U.S. Defense Department—that these arms sales serve American national, economic, and security interests—does not adequately address the potential consequences. While Taiwan certainly has the right to defend itself, the United States should prioritize diplomatic solutions over military escalation. Encouraging dialogue and engagement rather than amplifying military tensions would be a more sustainable and stabilizing approach for the region.

While the Taiwanese government sees these arms sales as a boost to its defense capabilities, many Taiwanese citizens are concerned about the implications of increased militarization. Rather than creating an atmosphere of security, the influx of advanced weaponry could escalate tensions and deepen fears of conflict. If the goal is to support Taiwan’s peace and stability, the U.S. should prioritize initiatives that promote dialogue and peaceful coexistence rather than intensifying the arms race in the Taiwan Strait.

The human cost of conflict is invariably high, and the people of Taiwan should not be used as pawns in a larger geopolitical game. The focus should be on ensuring that the Taiwanese people’s voices are respected in any decisions concerning their future. A policy focused on dialogue over militarization aligns more closely with the needs and interests of ordinary Taiwanese citizens.

The recent U.S. arms sales also undermine the One-China policy, a longstanding principle that recognizes there is only one China, with Taiwan as part of it. By sending advanced military assistance to Taiwan, the United States risks sending a message that it no longer takes this policy seriously, thereby damaging diplomatic relations with Beijing. The One-China principle has been a cornerstone of U.S.-China relations, and any deviation from it could have long-term consequences for global diplomacy and stability.

As the situation unfolds, it is crucial that the United States reconsider its approach to Taiwan. Rather than heightening military tensions, the U.S. should be championing diplomacy and peaceful negotiations between Taiwan and China. Efforts should be directed toward building mutual trust and reducing hostilities through collaboration and engagement.

A constructive approach could include initiatives such as cultural exchanges, trade agreements, and joint projects that foster economic interdependence and mutual understanding. By supporting closer ties between Taiwan and mainland China, the United States can help mitigate the risk of conflict and create a more stable, cooperative environment for the entire region.

The decision to arm Taiwan carries significant risks and undermines the prospect of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The U.S. should prioritize diplomacy over militarization, focusing on solutions that respect the One-China policy and foster open dialogue. By emphasizing cooperation and understanding, the U.S. has an opportunity to support a peaceful future for the people of Taiwan, China, and the broader region.

In an increasingly interconnected world, the pursuit of peace and stability requires restraint, dialogue, and respect for long-standing diplomatic principles.

Elijah Mwangi is a scholar based in Nairobi; he comments on local and global matters.

About The Author