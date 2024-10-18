Connect with us

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula/PBU/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula says debate, public participation inapplicable on Kindiki nomination

In his ruling on issues raised regarding the steps for Kindiki’s approval, Speaker Wetangula also clarified that the nominee will not be subjected to vetting by the Committee on Appointments.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has ruled out public participation in the approval process for President William Ruto’s nominee, Kithure Kindiki, for the Deputy President position.

In his ruling on issues raised regarding the steps for Kindiki's approval, Speaker Wetangula also clarified that the nominee will not be subjected to vetting by the Committee on Appointments.

The Speaker explained that elective positions before the House, including those of Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and East African Legislative Assembly member, are not subjected to public participation.

“The practice of the House in these instances is that the House has always proceeded directly to vote without public participation. To this end, as far as Article 149(1) of the Constitution is concerned, the House votes upon receiving the nomination, and the requirement for public participation does not apply,” the Speaker ruled.

Kindiki’s approval will require only a simple majority vote, which will be conducted electronically, dismissing arguments that a two-thirds threshold is necessary.

“Consequently, noting that Article 149(1) of the Constitution requires the House to take a vote on the nomination, the approval process outlined under the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act does not apply.”

“In this case, the House will therefore adopt the precedent it has set on this matter, and this settles the point, honorable members,” Wetangula directed.

