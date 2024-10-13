Wetangula Lauds Court for Quashing Waluke’s 67-Year Graft Sentence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 13 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has welcomed the Court of Appeal’s decision to overturn the 67-year graft conviction of Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke, a ruling that had sparked considerable legal debate.

In a statement, Wetangula described the ruling as not only a reprieve for Waluke but also a victory for the constituents he represents in Parliament.

“I acknowledge the Court of Appeal’s decision to quash the 67-year sentence imposed on Sirisia MP John Waluke. This is a significant victory for his constituents and the region he serves as chairman of the Western MPs Caucus, of which I am a patron,” Wetangula said.

The decision followed a ruling by Court of Appeal Judge Patrick Kiage on October 11, in which he disagreed with the High Court’s initial judgment. Justice Kiage argued that the lower court had failed to properly analyze the evidence against the appellants, particularly with respect to the distinction between legitimate funds and those allegedly involved in corrupt activities.

Waluke had been sentenced in 2020 alongside Grace Wakhungu over a Sh300 million fraud linked to a maize scandal at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

“Ultimately, we are satisfied that the appellants have made a case to warrant the allowance of the appeal. The appeal is accordingly allowed, and the convictions and sentences imposed on the appellants are set aside,” the court ruling stated.

About The Author