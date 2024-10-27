Wetangula Joins Advisory Panel of African Legislative Leaders’ Conference

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has been appointed to serve on the advisory panel of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL).

The organization was formed in 2020 with the mission of uniting legislative leaders across Africa to address shared challenges.

Wetangula shared the news on social media platform X, where he expressed his gratitude for the appointment.

“Honoured to have been selected to serve in the advisory panel of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL),” he posted.

Due to prior commitments, Wetangula was represented at the panel meeting by Ugenya MP David Ochieng’.

According to Wetangula, Ochieng’ conveyed his commitment to serve with diligence in his new role.

The appointment places Wetangula in a strategic position within CoSPAL, an organization established to foster collaboration and unity among African parliamentary leaders.

The conference’s mandate emphasizes the importance of collective action to address issues such as economic development, security, governance, and legislative best practices across the continent.

With Africa facing a range of challenges that require coordinated responses—from economic and political reforms to environmental concerns and technological advancements—CoSPAL aims to create a platform where legislative leaders can pool ideas, share expertise, and implement solutions that resonate across borders.

By bringing diverse African legislatures together, CoSPAL encourages stronger partnerships and joint approaches to common issues impacting the region.

