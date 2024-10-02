Connect with us

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula/PBU/FILE

Wetangula directs constituency-level public participation fora on Gachagua’s impeachment

The exercise will afford Kenyans an opportunity to make submissions on the special motion sponsored by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse at designated centers within the constituency.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 — The Public Participation exercise on the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will now be conducted at the constituency level across 290 locations countrywide on Friday.

“The public participation process additionally contemplates collection of views from the constituency centers. The clerks will help in the compilation at the designated centers across all the constituencies,” National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula directed on Wednesday.

Speaker Wetangula gave the additional directions following a Kamkunji held to discuss the matter following the tabling of the motion on Tuesday.

The National Assembly adjourned its scheduled morning sitting from 12pm to 2pm to discuss procedure on the public opinions on the impeachment motion to seal loopholes that might thwart the motion at the courts.

To facilitate the public participation, the Housewill adjourn on Thursday afternoon to allow the lawmakers visit their constituents to participate in the exercise.

“The public participation will be conducted countrywide and the House will retreat tomorrow where the legal counsels will explain the modalities,” Speaker Wetangula said.

Gachagua stands accussed of over ten violations, including breaches of the constitution, corruption, and incitement.

291 signatures

Mutuse presented names of 291 MPs supporting the motion, a number that surpassed the required 117 signatures to meet the constitutional threshold.

Speaker Wetangula confirmed that the motion had met all the necessary criteria for the impeachment process to proceed.

While tabling the motion, Mutuse denied malice saying he was strictly discharging his oversight role.

“I want to make it clear to this House and to Kenyans that I have no malice, no ill-will, and no personal vendetta against the Deputy President. I am simply fulfilling my duty as a citizen and Member of Parliament,” Mutuse told collegues.

Charges against Gachagua include gross violations of the Constitution, promoting ethnic discrimination, and undermining national unity through divisive public statements.

Mutuse also accusses Gachagua of contradicting government policies and failing to uphold his duties as Deputy President, particularly in relation to collective Cabinet responsibility.

The lawaker said he intended to present nine witnesses ready to provide evidence for each accusation.

“If the people can’t receive services because of Gachagua, we believe it’s necessary to remove him for the sake of Kenyans,” Mutuse asserted.

In addition to constitutional violations, Mutuse accuses Gachagua of engaging in corruption, money laundering, and abuse of office, thereby violating anti-corruption laws.

“Engaging in corruption and money laundering while in office undermines public trust and violates the law,” Mutuse said.

