Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Wetangula noted the House extended an invitation to Gachagua to argue his case/PBU

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula calls out Gachagua’s pre-hearing presser terming it abhorrent

The Speaker reacted to the news conference that lasted well over two hours in a communication to the House on Tuesday morning saying Gachagua ditched decorum required by attempting to prosecute his defense on an impeachment motion outside Parlaiment.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has called out Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his Monday night news conference terming his conduct abhorrent.

The Speaker reacted to the news conference that lasted well over two hours in a communication to the House on Tuesday morning saying Gachagua ditched decorum required by attempting to prosecute his defense on an impeachment motion outside Parlaiment.

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse filed the impeachment motion against Gachagua on October 1, listing eleven grounds including gross misconduct and violation of the constitution.

“Be that as it may I will not be the judge on this matter but permit me to say that the conduct was least to say abhorrent in the light of proceeding before this House,” Wetangula directed.

The National Assembly Speaker expressed that the Deputy President ought to have exercised restraint and table his defense on the floor of the House where the lawmakers will take a vote later on Tuesday after hearing his defense.

“Standing orders also prohibits non-members especially persons affected by such motions when interpreted broadly. The DP ought to have exercised restrained and refrained from holding the interview,” said Wetangula.

Invitation to appear

Wetangula noted the House extended an invitation to Gachagua to argue his case.

“The DP has [been] given an opportunity to appear before this house and give his defense on the impeachment motion in accordance with the rules of natural justice,” the Speaker reminded the House.

In his news conference where the Deputy President declined to field questions from the press, Gachagua slammed the charges against him as “outrageous”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gachagua confirmed that he will appear in Parliament on Tuesday to defend himself against impeachment allegations.

Gachagua dismissed the motion as a “well-coordinated plot by certain individuals to oust me from office.”

“These are outrageous accusations that have no basis and are sheer propaganda. It has nothing to do with any breaches of the constitution,” he said.

In his address from the official residence in Karen, Gachagua used the opportunity “to give my side of the story,” criticizing his opponents for attempting to overturn the will of the people who elected him.

He expressed regret that the impeachment plot would undermine the mandate given to him and President William Ruto by voters.

“Kenyans woke up early and voted for us. 7.2 million Kenyans made their choice and elected me with the President,” Gachagua said.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

Top stories

Gachagua Links Ruto to Impeachment, Vows to Fight Charges to the End

He said the motion, sponsored by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, could not proceed without the president’s approval.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LIVE: Mwengi Mutuse prosecutes impeachment motion against Gachagua

Mutuse took to the dispatch box on Tuesday shortly after communication from Speaker Moses Wetangula who termed Gachagua's Monday night press interview as abhorrent.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I’ve never undermined President Ruto, Gachagua says in tell-it-all press conference

He said President Ruto has never once called him out for alleged insubordination.

14 hours ago

Kenya

If impeached for fighting illicit brews, so be it – no apologies: Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has defended his campaign against illicit brews, asserting that he has no apologies to offer...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua Refutes Allegations of Irregular Acquisition of Kieni Land

He has vowed to fight to the end, dismissing claims that he is likely to resign.

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua Denies Soliciting Sh3.7 Billion Mosquito Net Tender From KEMSA

He described the claims as “ridiculous and baseless,” asserting he was never involved in the tender process.

15 hours ago

Kenya

I was elected by 7.2mn Kenyans, Gachagua vows to fight back

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday signaled his determination to fight back against the impeachment motion set to begin...

15 hours ago
Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives. Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives.

NATIONAL NEWS

Respect the dead! Gachagua says property, cash in impeachment charges belonged to his late brother

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7- Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has labelled as outrageous the allegations that he has amassed Sh5.2 billion since taking office, asserting...

15 hours ago