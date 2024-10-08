Wetangula calls out Gachagua’s pre-hearing presser terming it abhorrent

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has called out Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his Monday night news conference terming his conduct abhorrent.

The Speaker reacted to the news conference that lasted well over two hours in a communication to the House on Tuesday morning saying Gachagua ditched decorum required by attempting to prosecute his defense on an impeachment motion outside Parlaiment.

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse filed the impeachment motion against Gachagua on October 1, listing eleven grounds including gross misconduct and violation of the constitution.

“Be that as it may I will not be the judge on this matter but permit me to say that the conduct was least to say abhorrent in the light of proceeding before this House,” Wetangula directed.

The National Assembly Speaker expressed that the Deputy President ought to have exercised restraint and table his defense on the floor of the House where the lawmakers will take a vote later on Tuesday after hearing his defense.

“Standing orders also prohibits non-members especially persons affected by such motions when interpreted broadly. The DP ought to have exercised restrained and refrained from holding the interview,” said Wetangula.

Invitation to appear

Wetangula noted the House extended an invitation to Gachagua to argue his case.

“The DP has [been] given an opportunity to appear before this house and give his defense on the impeachment motion in accordance with the rules of natural justice,” the Speaker reminded the House.

In his news conference where the Deputy President declined to field questions from the press, Gachagua slammed the charges against him as “outrageous”.

Gachagua confirmed that he will appear in Parliament on Tuesday to defend himself against impeachment allegations.

Gachagua dismissed the motion as a “well-coordinated plot by certain individuals to oust me from office.”

“These are outrageous accusations that have no basis and are sheer propaganda. It has nothing to do with any breaches of the constitution,” he said.

In his address from the official residence in Karen, Gachagua used the opportunity “to give my side of the story,” criticizing his opponents for attempting to overturn the will of the people who elected him.

He expressed regret that the impeachment plot would undermine the mandate given to him and President William Ruto by voters.

“Kenyans woke up early and voted for us. 7.2 million Kenyans made their choice and elected me with the President,” Gachagua said.

