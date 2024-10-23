Connect with us

Wells Fargo Group HR Director Willis Ayieko was found dead in Gem, Siaya County on October 23, 2024.

Wells Fargo HR Manager Willis Ayieko Found Dead in Siaya After Mysterious Disappearance

His body, handcuffed, was discovered in a stream on Wednesday, raising suspicions of foul play.

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 – Willis Ayieko, the Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo, who went missing last Friday, has been found dead in Gem, Siaya County.

His body, handcuffed, was discovered in a stream on Wednesday, raising suspicions of foul play.

Ayieko was last seen on Friday when he attended a funeral in Gem before setting out for his home in Kakamega, where he was scheduled to attend a family event the next day.

However, he never arrived, prompting concern from his family, who feared he had been attacked during the journey on Friday night.

Police later found Ayieko’s vehicle abandoned at a fuel station in Sabatia.

Witnesses reported seeing two men parking the car before leaving the scene. Investigations are ongoing.

