Wells Fargo HR Manager sustained fatal head injuries, postmortem confirms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – The murdered Wells Fargo Human Resources Manager Willis Ayieko, whose body was discovered after he was abducted in Siaya on October 18 died of head injuries.

Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor said Tuesday that Ayieko’s death resulted from brain hemorrhaging due to severe head trauma.

“There was bleeding to the brain. Other than that, there were bruises on the wrists caused by some cuffs found on him. There were also missing tissues on the mouth, ear and cheek,” he said.

Oduor’s findings came following a postmortem exercise which was conducted at the Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi.

The exercise was also attended by Ayieko’s family, Siaya Governor James Orengo alongside Alego Usonga legislator Sam Atandi and Gem’s Elisha Odhiambo.

The Chief Pathologist further explained that the missing tissues in his body were as a result of animal predation at the site where the body was found.

“They were caused by water animals like fish and crabs. We found a dead crab on the clothes. We think they were targeting the soft parts of the body,” he said.

Also present was the family pathologist Prof Emily Rogena who endorsed the findings.

The finding came hours after detectives apprehended a prime suspect arrested in connection with Ayieko’s death.

CCTV footage had captured two men abandoning his Ford Ranger double-cabin pickup at a fuel station in Sabatia, then casually walking away and taking a motorbike.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) identified Victor Ouma Okoth as the main suspect.

He was apprehended in Dandora, Nairobi, after forensic evidence placed him at the crime scene.

“The suspect, who is currently held at Muthaiga Police Station, was placed at the scene of the crime through forensic analysis,” the DCI said.

The investigation is led by a joint team from DCI’s Homicide, CRIB, and Operations units.

Investigators believe Ouma was among those who abducted, tortured, and killed Ayieko, whose body showed signs of severe brutality, including his ears being cut off and eyes gouged out.

Ayieko was last seen after attending a funeral in Gem on Friday night.

He was headed to Kakamega for a family gathering the next day. His family raised the alarm fearing something had happened to him en route after he failed to arrive.

