We don’t want tribal or discriminative politics: President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Kenya should never again be subjected to the politics of division and ethnicity, President William Ruto has said.

Speaking during the Turkana Tourism and Cultural Festival in Lodwar, the President was firm that he would spare no efforts in uniting Kenyans.

He explained that he formed a broad-based Cabinet as part of his efforts to bring all Kenyans together irrespective of the political parties or communities they belonged to.

“We don’t want tribal or discriminative politics. We will work hard to unite all Kenyans and aspire to create a prosperous Kenya for all,” he said.

The Tobong’u Lore festival, now in its eighth edition, has become a major cultural and tourism event showcasing traditional dances, music, traditional food and craft of the Turkana and neighbouring communities in Kenya, Burundi, Ethiopia, Uganda and South Sudan.

At the same time, President Ruto commended the efforts of West Pokot and Turkana leaders to work together in the war against banditry and cattle rustling. 

He urged East African Community and Arid and Semi-Arid Lands Cabinet Secretary Beatrice Askul to ensure that the Kerio Valley Development Authority’s 50,000-acres of land along the Turkana-West Pokot border was put under irrigation. 

He pointed out that the irrigation potential in the Kerio Valley must be exploited to make the region a food basket and eradicate banditry and cattle rustling. 

“When the people eventually engage in farming through irrigation, they will be busy in their farms and there will be no room for lawlessness along the border,” President Ruto said. 

The President also directed Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano to resolve conflicts pitting fishermen in Lake Turkana and the Kenya Wildlife Service.

He told the KWS officers working in the Lake Turkana Basin to leave the fishermen alone, saying they should protect and not harass them.

“I ask the concerned parties to sort out the problem once and for all so that harmonious working relations can prevail,” he said. 

Meanwhile, President Ruto announced that the government has embarked on the development of the Home of Human Origins Museum and Science Park in Turkana.

He explained that the transformative project  will be established at Namortunga Kalokol as a world-class centre for scientific research, cultural tourism and eco-tourism. 

He said discoveries of the remains of early man, including the Turkana Boy and the world’s oldest stone tools, have solidified Kenya’s global credentials as the first home of modern humans. 

“When completed, the museum and science park will celebrate these milestones, enabling visitors to travel back in time and explore the origins of humanity and early technology,” he said. 

President Ruto noted that Turkana County is rich not only in historic and geographic wonders, but it also teems with unique wildlife, UNESCO-listed sites as well as the vast Lake Turkana Basin.

The President pointed out that the project will catalyse investments in infrastructure, diversify tourism and position the region as a hub for researchers, nature enthusiasts and adventurers. 

“As this festival demonstrates year after year, the community is the engine of growth,” he said. “The people are the primary stakeholders of our development agenda even in the cultural and tourism sectors. We are committed to a community-based approach which ensures that residents benefit directly from jobs and improved livelihoods,” he added. 

 The President said sustainable use of these opportunities will establish Kenya among global leaders in scientific discovery and niche tourism, accelerating economic growth in Turkana and beyond. 

Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai said leaders in the county have resolved to support government efforts in the fight against banditry and cattle rustling and ensure that it becomes food secure. 

Marsabit Governor Ali Mohamud, senior officials from South Sudan, Ethiopia and Burundi, and several MPs were also present.

