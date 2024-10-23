Connect with us

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who was ousted in 2024.

World

Wave of Violence Targets Hindu Community in Bangladesh Following Prime Minister’s Resignation

Violence has escalated, particularly during Durga Puja celebrations. Mobs have attacked processions and puja mandaps, with incidents of bombings and idol vandalism reported across the country.

Published

Oct 23 – Bangladesh has witnessed a surge in violence against its Hindu minority, with numerous incidents of temple vandalism, attacks on homes, and thefts reported following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In one high-profile case, the crown of the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Satkhira, gifted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was stolen, raising alarm and calls for a thorough investigation.

The political vacuum created by Hasina’s departure has emboldened Islamist extremists, who have increasingly targeted the Hindu community. Hindu homes, businesses, and temples have come under attack, with the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council reporting widespread vandalism. Extremist groups have also issued threats against Hindus, warning them not to celebrate the Durga Puja festival publicly and opposing national holidays for Hindu festivals.

Violence has escalated, particularly during Durga Puja celebrations. Mobs have attacked processions and puja mandaps, with incidents of bombings and idol vandalism reported across the country. In Old Dhaka, an immersion procession was attacked, injuring several participants. In Pabna, miscreants vandalised under-construction Durga idols, causing widespread fear among the Hindu community.

Radical groups, including members of the Jamaat-Shibir youth wing, have been implicated in these attacks, and their protests have intensified following Hasina’s resignation. In addition to physical attacks, Hindus in some areas have received extortion threats, with demands for large sums of money to allow the continuation of Durga Puja celebrations.

Despite widespread calls for protection, the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has downplayed the violence, dismissing India’s concerns and suggesting that the issue has been exaggerated for political purposes. However, the ongoing vandalism and threats against Hindus, including calls for them to leave the country, have left the community feeling increasingly unsafe.

There is growing criticism of the government’s failure to take decisive action against the rise in Islamist extremism. As attacks continue unabated, with arson, bombings, and kidnappings reported, the Hindu minority faces a grave and worsening situation. Calls are mounting for international intervention to protect religious minorities and restore security in Bangladesh.

This alarming escalation highlights the fragility of religious coexistence in Bangladesh, as radical elements gain ground in the absence of effective governance, threatening the country’s long-standing tradition of secularism.

