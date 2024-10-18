Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Waiguru, Njuki congratulate Kindiki for nomination to DP post

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Tharaka Nithi governor Muthomi Njuki has commended  President William Ruto decision to nominate Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to take over the  Deputy president position following Rigathi Gachagua’s Impeachment on Thursday.

Njuki who declared the decision as victory  for the country stating that Kindiki will perform admirably to his new role.

Taking to X platform formerly Twitter Kirinyaga governor Ann Waiguru also applauded the move saying that Kindiki will lead the nation into achieving it’s tremendous potential.

“My brother Professor Kindiki Kithure, my sincere congratulations. To you history has placed an honor and responsibility accorded to only a few. May God guide you and President William Ruto  as you lead this great country to achieve its tremendous potential,” she said.

Waiguru who was previously recommended to the DP position following Gachagua’s ouster urged leaders to embrace President Ruto’s decision to pick CS Kindiki as his deputy for the betterment of the Country.

“To those that supported me for this position, I thank you. We must now dedicate our efforts to building a better Kenya under the leadership of President William Samoei Ruto  and Abraham Kithure Kindiki,” she urged.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba murkomen expressed his congratulatory remarks asserting that Kindiki deserved the position.

CS Murkomen assured that Kindiki will greatly  support President WIlliam Ruto in addressing pressing challenges facing the country terming his nomination as timely.

“Congratulations, my friend and brother, Prof Kindiki Kithure, on your nomination by President William Ruto to be our next Deputy President. No one is more deserving of this role to support our President in tackling the various challenges we face as a nation and guiding us to new heights,” he stated.

Interior Ministry Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo stated that Kindiki will with no doubt  serve Kenyans with integrity, justice and fairness in his new position.

“Congratulations to my Boss, Prof.Kindiki Kithure, on your nomination as the new Deputy President of Kenya.Working alongside you has been a journey of shared purpose, where your wisdom, conviction, and compassion have guided us. I have no doubt you will continue to serve Kenya with the same integrity and vision,” read a post on his X platform.

PS Omollo added “As you take on this great responsibility, may your leadership, anchored in justice, fairness, and love for country, guide us forward. I wish you every success!”

President  Ruto decision to nominate  Interior Cabinet Secretary Abraham Kithure Kindiki as Deputy President, following the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua was announced by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula. 

Kindiki is now set to be vetted by Members of Parliament  before his formal appointment by the president.

