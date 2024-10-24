(VIDEO) Ruto backs Sh95bn Adani Deal as smart escape from borrowing

Popular
NATIONAL NEWS
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has acknowledged that the current social protection framework in Kenya...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIVASHA, Kenya, Oct 24 – Africa’s livestock sector is on the brink of a transformative shift, with the African Pastoral Markets Development (APMD) Platform...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24—President William Ruto has defended Kenya’s Sh95 billion partnership with Adani Energy Solutions for the development and maintenance of key electricity...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIVASHA, Kenya, Oct 24 – Kenya’s livestock sector, a vital part of the country’s economy, is set to undergo a transformative shift as the...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – A three-judge bench presiding over the case challenging Rigathi Gachagua’s ouster as Deputy President is set to rule this...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23- The Ministry of Education has officially launched the distribution of Grade 9 textbooks, which have been approved by the Kenya...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 -The Director of Public Prosecution(DPP) has approved corruption charges against four Taita Taveta County officials including governor Andrew Mwadime’s Economic...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 – Kenya Power says it is working to restore electricity in parts of Garissa that have been hit by a...