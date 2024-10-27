NATIONAL NEWS
(VIDEO) Our people are feeling helpless because of over taxation, failing health systems: Gachagua
President Ruto emphasized that the new Social Health Insurance Fund despite its shaky rollout is set to transform healthcare access.
NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27 – Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua criticized President William Ruto on Sunday, claiming he has failed to deliver on his...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Activist Boniface Mwangi has been traced to the Kamukunji police station hours after he was picked up by police...
The conference under the theme Climate Change Resilience, Adaptation, and Its Impacts on Food Systems and Health in Kenya, was co-hosted by the American...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Former Education Principal Secretary Professor Karega Mutahi has died. In her message of condolence, former Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says at least 263 travel agencies are under investigation for conning job seekers...
Activist Boniface Mwangi reportedly abducted after threats to infiltrate Standard Chartered Marathon
NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27-Activist Boniface Mwangi is missing after being reportedly picked up by unknown people Sunday from his Machakos home. On her X...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives are appealing for public help in the arrest of the prime suspected in...