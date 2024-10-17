Kenya
(VIDEO) Lawyer Paul Muite tells Senate DP Gachagua taken ill, ‘very sick’, admitted in hospital
Popular
NATIONAL NEWS
NATIONAL NEWS
More on Capital News
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua failed to appear for his cross-examination in his impeachment trial on Thursday afternoon, leaving the...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua kept the Senate in suspense on Thursday afternoon after failing to appear on time for...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Aggrieved Kenyans jammed the virtual section during the hearing of an application seeking to stop the adani group from...
CITY HALL
Sakaja was among over 500 mayors, policymakers, innovators, and creatives to surface and share scalable urban solutions in this years 11th Bloomberg CityLab 2024...
NATIONAL NEWS
The Kibwezi West MP emphasized that it was suspicious that Gachagua’s son were directors of the Vipingo Beach Resort which is allegedly owned by...
Kenya
The Senate Impeachment Hearing for the proposed removal from office of H.E Rigathi Gachagua , EGH, Deputy President , Thursday 11th Oct 2024. About...
NATIONAL NEWS
KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 17 – Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) counties have been urged to embrace useful innovations that allow digital integration programs to...
NATIONAL NEWS
The publication is expected to serve as a critical resource for Judges, judicial officers, legal practitioners, and human rights defenders.