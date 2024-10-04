#CapitalFmKenya
(VIDEO) Activist Morara Kebaso ejected from Bomas of Kenya amid chaos during DP Gachagua’s impeachment public participation
The hearings taking place across all 290 constituencies elicited mixed views from Kenyans.
NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 4- Public Participation on the impeachment of the Deputy President Rigathi Gacagua has kicked off in various parts of the country....
The Assets and Recovery Agency revealed that the consultancy operated seven accounts domiciled in five different banks.
KDF cited unchecked banditry as a threat to social cohesion that could lead to future cycles of violence and insecurity.
Justice Bahati Mwamuye directed applicants to serve respondents ahead of the mention next week on Wednesday.
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner-General Humphrey Wattanga has been given seven days to appear before the National Assembly’s Finance...
The new case, a male truck driver aged 37, is suspected to have caught the virus while traveling from Rwanda and to Uganda. MoH...
Maanzo who termed the impeachment as "a big joke" described the scheme as mob justice on Gachagua's confidential expenditure allocation.