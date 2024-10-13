US Embassy in Nairobi to Close Monday For Columbus Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 13- The United States Embassy in Nairobi has announced it will temporarily close on Monday, October 14, in observance of Columbus Day, an American federal holiday.

In a statement, the Embassy indicated that the closure will affect all services and will resume operations on Tuesday. This includes urgent consular services such as passport replacements, visa processing, and citizenship applications.

“The Embassy will be closed on Monday, October 14, in observance of Columbus Day,” the statement read.

Columbus Day commemorates Christopher Columbus’s voyage in 1492, which led to the European colonization of the Americas. The holiday has been observed annually in the U.S. since 1937. Initially celebrated on October 12, it was moved to the second Monday of October to provide a long weekend for workers.

