Ungodly sex overtures gets Kericho Governor Mutai impeached

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2- Kericho Governor Erick Mutai was impeached on Wednesday by the County Assembly, with 31 ward representatives voting for his removal.

The impeachment followed accusations of sexual misconduct, abuse of power, and legal defiance against the first-term governor.

The impeachment motion, sponsored by Sigowet Ward MCA Kiprotich Rogony, was presented to the assembly on September 24, 2024.

In his motion, Rogony alleged that Mutai operated with impunity ignoring the rule of law, and compromised the integrity of his office.

Notably, among the charges are claims of sexual misconduct, with female employees accusing the governor of indecent and abusive behavior, including coercive sexual acts.

Sensing his impending removal, Governor Mutai had recently appealed to the ward representatives for forgiveness regarding his “mistakes.”

In the sexual misconduct case, one victim—whose identity is being safeguarded for her protection—has stepped forward.

Rogony intends to request that she be allowed to testify in camera during the hearing to preserve her dignity.

“There are numerous complaints of Governor’s indecent and unnatural sexual behavior by female partners who accuse the Governor of, for instance, forcing them to non-consensual anal sex dangerous and unprotected sex, etc,” read the motion in part.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In addition to the sexual harassment claims, Governor Mutai is accused of leading a mob on his second day in office after being sworn in to invade private property.

The land in question, located within Kericho town and owned by Joseph Kiplangat Kogo, was reportedly seized by the Governor, who ordered the demolition of the property’s fence.

The governor then designated the parcel as an illegal dumpsite operated by the county, without obtaining consent from the rightful owner, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), or following proper legal procedures.

Rogony argues that the move was in direct defiance of a court order issued by the Environment and Land Court in Kericho under Petition No. E001 of 2022, which had ruled against the use of the land for such purposes.

“The actions are illegal, contemptuous to the authority and dignity of the court and the rule of law, unethical and demeaning the office the Governor holds as a result of the actions of the Governor, the county was condemned to pay the costs,” read the motion.

Further, Governor Mutai is accused of creating a hostile and toxic work environment for county employees.

He is said to have persistently intimidated, harassed, and molested staff members, particularly those who did not align with his political views.

Governor Mutai fate now lies in the hands of the Senate, which will review the charges against him.

About The Author