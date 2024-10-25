Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru in Abidjan for 15th High-Level Retreat

The retreat convened by the African Union Commission will focus on the Impact and Sustainability of AU Preventive Diplomacy and Mediation in addressing conflicts. across the continent.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, in preparation for the 15th High-Level Retreat focused on promoting peace, security, and stability in Africa.

The retreat convened by the African Union (AU) Commission will focus on the Impact and Sustainability of AU Preventive Diplomacy and Mediation in addressing conflicts across the continent.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Recess, will be opened by Côte d’Ivoire president Alassane Ouattara, and African Union chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat.

During these two days, policymakers and decision-makers will reflect on the various preventive diplomacy, mediation, and dialogue efforts that the AU is currently leading or supporting.

it will also focus on strengthening existing formal and informal preventive diplomacy mechanisms, like the Panel of the Wise, to ensure they can effectively respond to emerging threats to political stability.

The summit will provide the opportunity to reflect on and review the AU’s mediation strategies and preventive diplomacy efforts, with the view of determining their impact, suitability, and effectiveness in the current context of evolving conflicts in the African continent.

Additionally, there will be insights and learning on emerging policy and practice in mediation and preventive diplomacy that can inform the Commission’s engagements under its next senior leadership.

The event will bring together the AU Commission leadership and its partners to reflect on ways to prioritise conflict prevention and mediation while ensuring inclusivity, strengthen UN-AU-RECs/RMs cooperation in addressing conflicts, ensure coherence and complementarity, and leverage each institution’s comparative advantage to prevent, manage, and resolve conflicts in Africa.

About The Author

LINET WAITE

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Hundreds of Kenyans Flock KICC for Qatar Job Interviews

The company is keen on sourcing Kenyan talents in the Hospitality and Service industry and the Construction and Technical industry.

40 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate email crashes after receiving over 200,000 submissions on term limits extension

NAIROBIO, Kenya, Oct 25 – The Senate email system has crashed after receiving over 200,000 submissions on new term limits extension. Among the proposals...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

339 murder cases reported this year so far, police say

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 25- A total of 339 murder cases have so far been recorded in the country in 2024 compared to the previous...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Body found in Wajir is not MCA Ahmed, Medical reports show

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – The high court has ordered the expeditious disposal of an application seeking the production of Wajir member of County...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

3-Judge bench throws out Gachagua’s bid to expunge misleading claims in affidavit

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru claimed that Justice Anthony Mrima was a close associate to the Deputy President-elect Kithure Kindiki

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua’s lawyers cite Justice Mrima’s ties with Kingi as basis for recusal

Kibe Mungai, Gachagua’s lawyer raised concerns that Justice Anthony Mrima who is part of the 3 judge bench might fail to deliver a fair judgment.

19 hours ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) Ruto backs Sh95bn Adani Deal as smart escape from borrowing

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Mutua acknowledges gaps in social protection for Informal Sector Workers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has acknowledged that the current social protection framework in Kenya...

21 hours ago