Uhuru Gardens records minimal activity despite Kuria’s DP inauguration fuss

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Minimal activity has been reported at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi despite reports of a planned swearing-in of Kithure Kindiki as Deputy President.

On Friday, Moses Kuria, a Presidential Advisor, shared a video on social media claiming to be inspecting preparations for Kindiki’s inauguration, which he argued would begin at 9 a.m.

However, a spot check revealed that grounds staff and technicians were setting up giant screens, a performance stage, and speakers in preparation for a music concert called the Malaika Musical Fest – Nairobi Edition.

The swearing-in ceremony has been shrouded in uncertainty after Justice Chacha Mwita granted Gachagua’s plea to pause his replacement until October 24, when the case will be mentioned before a bench appointed by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Justice Mwita stated that he had referred the case to Chief Justice Koome to form a bench to address the significant constitutional issues raised by Gachagua in an application filed by Senior Counsel Paul Muite.

A Kerugoya court issued similar orders reffering the matter to the Chief Justice.

In his post, Kuria asserted that the event would proceed to prevent a constitutional crisis.

“For the sake of our nation and families, we will swear in Kithure Kindiki as President-in-waiting. Courts can deposit their ruling in the pigeonholes,” Kuria stated.

The National Assembly approved Kindiki’s nomination on Friday, with 236 MPs voting unanimoulsy in favor of the appointment, despite a minor technical glitch that necessitated the cancellation of electronic voting.

The former Deputy President remains hospitalized at Karen Hospital where he reported on Thursday with “intense chest pains” after failing to show up in Senate for his cross-examination.

By Susan Simolo

About The Author