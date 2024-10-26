Uhuru Calls for Unified, Self-Sustained Peace Efforts at AU Retreat in Abidjan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ABIDJAN, Oct 26 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for unified self-sustained peace efforts in Africa.

Speaking at the 15th High-Level Retreat on the Promotion of Peace, Security, and Stability in Africa in Abidjan, the former head of state emphasized the need for Africa to fund and support its own peace initiatives, underscoring the importance of African-led, sustainable solutions.

He urged African nations to work toward self-sustainability in peace processes, stressing that this approach is essential for achieving a peaceful and stable continent.

“If we truly want sustainable solutions that are African-born and led, we can’t do that if we are not in a position to back what we do through the resources that we generate,” he stated.

Kenyatta also highlighted the importance of regional cooperation, noting that Africa cannot realize true integration unless it addresses challenges related to ethnicity, religious conflicts, resource disputes, and climate change-induced conflicts.

The event brought together prominent African Union (AU) Commission leadership, Special Representatives, Heads of Regional Economic Communities and Mechanisms (RECs) and International Envoys to discuss the future of conflict resolution and peacebuilding on the continent.

The retreat focused on preventive diplomacy and mediation as vital tools in maintaining peace amidst emerging security challenges.

Kenyatta who is a Member of the AU High-Level Panel for Ethiopia and Facilitator of the EAC-Led Nairobi Peace Process also praised AU Chairperson Moussa Faki for establishing the AU Peace Fund, which aims to support peace operations and crisis response across the continent.

“No individual country can deal with them,” Kenyatta emphasized, urging for a collective approach: “None of us is an island.”

His call for unity reflected the conference’s theme, as leaders from diverse organizations and backgrounds gathered to assess the AU’s impact on peace and security and to explore new approaches to sustainable conflict resolution.

The retreat provided a platform for AU and global representatives to review past AU-led peace initiatives and exchange insights on improving the impact, effectiveness, and sustainability of future mediation efforts.

