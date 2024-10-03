Connect with us

Nyakundi, who doubles up as Treasurer of the ruling UDA party, accussed Mwango of ignorance and failing to understand the constitutional role of the Speaker/CFM

UDA lawmaker takes on Gachagua ally over call for Wetangula’s resignation

Mwago, an ally of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and former President Uhuru Kenyatta, called for the Speaker’s resignation, accusing him of open bias concerning the impeachment motion against the Deputy President.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Kitutu Chache North MP Japheth Nyakundi has castigated his Starehe counterpart, Amos Mwago, after the latter demanded the immediate resignation of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.

Mwago, an ally of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and former President Uhuru Kenyatta, called for the Speaker’s resignation, accusing him of open bias concerning the impeachment motion against the Deputy President.

In a letter dated September 30, the first-term lawmaker referenced remarks made by Wetang’ula on Sunday, where the Speaker advocated for the removal of anyone destabilizing the peace of the nation.

“If there is anyone who wants to disrupt the peace of the nation, they should be removed because we want peace for everybody,” Wetang’ula stated, just days before the tabling of an impeachment motion against Gachagua.

Nyakundi, who doubles up as Treasurer of the ruling UDA party, however accussed Mwango of ignorance and failing to understand the constitutional role of the Speaker.

‘Uninformed’

He emphasized that the Speaker does not have voting rights on legislative matters, particularly on impeachment motions.

“Your unfounded and frivolous statements on the passage of legislation are an attempt to blame the wrong person,” Nyakundi stated.

Nyakundi further clarified that while the Speaker remains a neutral arbiter in legislative matters, he retains the right to express opinions on public issues.

He also criticized Mwago for his alleged lack of participation in House proceedings, attributing it to his misunderstanding of parliamentary procedures.

The Kitutu Chache North MP suggested that Mwago undertake training on parliamentary practices to better comprehend his role.

Nyakundi also urged him to actively engage in House proceedings to distinguish between his role and that of the Speaker.

An impeachment motion against the Deputy President was formally tabled in National Assembly on Tuesday signalling the start of his possible exit from government.

The motion, introduced by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, accuses Gachagua of over 10 violations, including breaches of the constitution, corruption, and incitement.

Mutuse presented the names of 291 MPs supporting the motion, a number that surpassed the required 117 signatures to meet the constitutional threshold.

Speaker Wetangula confirmed that the motion met all the necessary criteria for the impeachment process to proceed.

