UDA disowns renewed push for extended presidential term

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has dissociated itself from a proposal in the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024 seeking to extend the presidential term limit from five to seven years.

UDA Secretary General Omar Hassan termed the move retrogressive and primitive in a statment released Wednesday evening.

He condemned Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, the sponsor of the Bill, saying it offends Kenya’s progressive posture.

Hassan characterised the Senator’s plan as “cynical, profoundly misguided and self-serving” adding it goes against Kenya’s democracy.

“Of grave concern is that this cynical, profoundly misguided and self-serving Bill contravenes a long-held aspiration of the people of Kenya to retire the undemocratic entrenchment of unaccountable political monopolies,” he stated.

“It seeks to deny the people regular opportunities to hold leadership to account and directly exercise sovereign power,” Hassan added.

The Secretary General said UDA party honors the legacy of Kenya’s struggle for constitutional change, which developed in a progressive, democratic, and inclusive constitutional dispensation.

“We have made impressive strides in consolidating our institutions, deepening our democracy, protecting our freedoms, and placing our economy on the sustainable path of inclusive prosperity,” the ruling party said in a statement endorsed by President William Ruto, its leader.

Extended terms for all

UDA spoke on the matter as the Senate Standing Committee on Justice Legal affairs and Human Rights invited public views on the Bill before October 25.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Bill seeks to amend Article 136 of the Constitution to extend the term of the President.

It also seeks to replicate the same for other elective offices including Governors.

Currently the elected leaders serve for five-year terms with the constutution capping term limits at a maximum of ten years for executive offices of the President, Governors and their deputies.

The law imposes no term limits on legistors who can renew their 5-year mandate as many times during elections.

The Bill also proposes the creation of the Office of the Prime Minister with the President as an appointing authority.

“The Bill seeks to amend Article 151 by inserting 151A which proposes to create the office of the Prime Minister who shall be appointed by the president from amongst the members of Parliament. The Prime Minister shall be the leader of the largest party or coalition of parties in Parliament,” the proposed law reads in part.

The proposal borrows from the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) reports.

About The Author