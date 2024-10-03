Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

UDA Secretary General Omar Hassan /FILE/UDA

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA disowns renewed push for extended presidential term

UDA Secretary General Omar Hassan termed the move retrogressive and primitive in a statment released Wednesday evening.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has dissociated itself from a proposal in the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024 seeking to extend the presidential term limit from five to seven years.

UDA Secretary General Omar Hassan termed the move retrogressive and primitive in a statment released Wednesday evening.

He condemned Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, the sponsor of the Bill, saying it offends Kenya’s progressive posture.

Hassan characterised the Senator’s plan as “cynical, profoundly misguided and self-serving” adding it goes against Kenya’s democracy.

“Of grave concern is that this cynical, profoundly misguided and self-serving Bill contravenes a long-held aspiration of the people of Kenya to retire the undemocratic entrenchment of unaccountable political monopolies,” he stated.

“It seeks to deny the people regular opportunities to hold leadership to account and directly exercise sovereign power,” Hassan added.

The Secretary General said UDA party honors the legacy of Kenya’s struggle for constitutional change, which developed in a progressive, democratic, and inclusive constitutional dispensation.

“We have made impressive strides in consolidating our institutions, deepening our democracy, protecting our freedoms, and placing our economy on the sustainable path of inclusive prosperity,” the ruling party said in a statement endorsed by President William Ruto, its leader.

Extended terms for all

UDA spoke on the matter as the Senate Standing Committee on Justice Legal affairs and Human Rights invited public views on the Bill before October 25.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Bill seeks to amend Article 136 of the Constitution to extend the term of the President.

It also seeks to replicate the same for other elective offices including Governors.

Currently the elected leaders serve for five-year terms with the constutution capping term limits at a maximum of ten years for executive offices of the President, Governors and their deputies.

The law imposes no term limits on legistors who can renew their 5-year mandate as many times during elections.

The Bill also proposes the creation of the Office of the Prime Minister with the President as an appointing authority.

“The Bill seeks to amend Article 151 by inserting 151A which proposes to create the office of the Prime Minister who shall be appointed by the president from amongst the members of Parliament. The Prime Minister shall be the leader of the largest party or coalition of parties in Parliament,” the proposed law reads in part.

The proposal borrows from the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) reports.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

At 29 years of age, Morara Kebaso has expressed confidence that he and his party can bring about much-needed change in Kenya. At 29 years of age, Morara Kebaso has expressed confidence that he and his party can bring about much-needed change in Kenya.

Kenya

Kebaso’s INJECT Party vows 2027 change, but will he stay true to his ideals?

But the question remains—will he succeed, and if he does, will he stay true to his ideals or will he fail Kenyans just like...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt mulls legal framework to enforce Hustler Fund repayment from Mpesa

The move seeks to secure the payment of Sh7 billion from an estimated 13 million Kenyans who have defaulted payments of the government-funded social...

1 day ago

Kenya

Gachagua faces ten impeachment charges, including ethnic bias, from MP Mutuse Mwengi

Facing growing isolation within the government, Gachagua has vowed to resist the impeachment efforts.

2 days ago
Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives. Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives.

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court rejects second bid to halt DP Gachagua’s impeachment

The decision is a setback for Gachagua, whose impeachment motion is expected to be tabled in the National Assembly Tuesday.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua terms planned impeachment ‘an act of subversion’

Gachagua asked those plotting his impeachment to allow him to end his 5-year term before President William Ruto considers a possible replacement.

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA signals Gachagua expulsion as Ruto allies set tone for impeachment vote

Omar stated on Saturday that Gachagua's continued membership of the ruling party will not be viable.

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua clings to ‘5-year contract’ in intesified tours ahead of impeachment

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua asked his detractors to allow him to perform his duties and  stop intimidating him.

5 days ago

Africa

(VIDEO) Ruto Slams UN Security Council as ‘Dysfunctional and Undemocratic,’ Urges Swift Reform

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

6 days ago