U.S. Classifies Air India Bomb Threats as ‘Extremely Serious’ Amid Emergency Landings and Heightened Security Measures

Following a series of bomb threats against Air India flights that resulted in emergency landings and heightened security measures across multiple countries, the U.S. has classified these threats as “extremely serious.”

One notable incident involved a flight from Mumbai to Chicago, which was diverted to Canada after receiving a threat. In another case, fighter jets in Singapore were deployed to escort an Air India flight following similar alerts.

The situation, which has led to several flights being grounded, raises significant concerns about the safety of commercial aviation.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemned the threats against commercial aviation. “Any threats against commercial aviation are inappropriate and are taken extremely seriously by our law enforcement agencies,” he stated, referring to ongoing investigations.

The threats, reportedly made by several individuals based in the U.S. over recent months, are being thoroughly investigated by law enforcement agencies.

The situation has also prompted discussions about its potential impact on diplomatic relations between India and the U.S. However, Miller reassured the public that the partnership between the two nations remains strong. “India continues to be an incredibly strong partner of the United States,” he emphasized, highlighting both nations’ commitment to open dialogue on pressing issues.

In Singapore, the response to the threats was prompt and decisive. The Air India Express flight received an email warning of a bomb on board, prompting the deployment of Singapore’s fighter jets to escort the plane away from populated areas. “Two of our RSAF F-15SGs scrambled and escorted the plane to ensure a safe landing at Singapore Changi Airport around 10:04 PM,” stated Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen. He added that ground-based air defense systems and explosive ordnance disposal teams were activated in response. Once on the ground, the aircraft was handed over to the Airport Police, and investigations are ongoing.

Authorities in both Canada and Singapore are continuing their investigations, while security measures around commercial aviation remain heightened. The international community is closely monitoring the situation as India and its global partners work to ensure passenger safety amid these alarming threats.

