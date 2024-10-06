Turkish Cooperation, Migori MP’s Office launch Reusable Sanitary Towel Manufacturing Plant

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIGORI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Migori Member of Parliament Office in partnership with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has launched a Reusable Sanitary Towel Manufacturing Plant in Migori Town to assist vulnerable school going children access sanitary towels.



Speaking on Saturday during the launch of the manufacturing plant, Migori Member of Parliament Fatuma Muhamed said that the plant will also be doing school uniforms for vulnerable school-going girls within the county.



The legislature said that the Kenyan government has been trying to supply sanitary towels to school-going girls but since the 2022 elections, the government has only been able to supply the towels ones.



Fatuma acknowledged that the majority of the vulnerable girls have been suffering in silence and the establishment of the reusable manufacturing plant will aim to solve the inavailability of towels and restore the vulnerable girl’s dignity in schools.



The Migori MP also disclosed that reusable towels have a longevity of up to six years if properly maintained adding that parents and guardians of the vulnerable school-going girls will be able to cut the costs of buying disposal ones by utilising the cash to do other productive ventures.



The manufacturing plant has already employed directly 60 individuals drawn from women, disabled and young people from Migori County to empower them economically.



Fatuma was thankful to the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency for the favour they have done to Migori County to ensure that vulnerable school-going girl’s access free sanity towels and uniforms to better their education standards.



Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency Country Coordinator Yasmin Cansuz said that the partnership with the Migori MP Office will aim to support vulnerable school-going girls with sanitary towels to protect their dignity.



Yup noted that the manufacturing plant will help the vulnerable girls pursue their education without worrying about where they will get cash to buy sanitary towels.



She disclosed that the agency has done more than 200 projects across the nation to empower rural communities for social and economic development and promote decent living.



The Turkish Embassy in Kenya has also supported Migori County by drilling boreholes in conjunction with the office of the Migori Member of Parliament to provide clean drinking water for both humans and livestock.

