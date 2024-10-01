TSC announces job opportunities for 46,000 teachers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 1- The Teacher Service Commission has advertised a mass recruitment of 46,000 teachers across primary, junior secondary and secondary schools under permanent and pensionable terms.

In a notice, TSC stated that 6,000 positions are available for primary schools, 39,550 for junior secondary schools and 450 for secondary schools.

This initiative aims to address the shortage of teachers in primary, junior secondary and secondary schools nationwide.

“Interested and qualified candidates should submit their applications online through the Teachers Service Commission’s website, www.tsc.go.ke, under ‘Careers’ or teachersonline.tsc.go.ke,” read the notice.

All applicants including people with disabilities, must be a Kenyan citizen and registered with the TSC and they should only fill out one application form.

The Primary school positions candidates must have at least a P1 certificate, while those applying for junior or senior secondary school positions must hold a diploma in education.

The Commission warns that submitting more than one application will lead to disqualification and manual applications will not be accepted.

Serving interns have also been urged to apply within their current counties, sub-counties, or workstations and will only be required to present their identity cards during verification.

“The deadline for submitting applications is October 7, 2024,” read the notice.

This comes after intense pressure from teachers’ unions, which had led to strikes across the country.

Teachers had previously raised concerns over their status, with many still employed under internship contracts.

