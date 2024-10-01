Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia/CFM-FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

TSC announces job opportunities for 46,000 teachers

TSC stated that 6,000 positions are available for primary schools, 39,550 for junior secondary schools and 450 for secondary schools.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 1- The Teacher Service Commission has advertised a mass recruitment of 46,000 teachers across primary, junior secondary and secondary schools under permanent and pensionable terms.

In a notice, TSC stated that 6,000 positions are available for primary schools, 39,550 for junior secondary schools and 450 for secondary schools.

This initiative aims to address the shortage of teachers in primary, junior secondary and secondary schools nationwide.

“Interested and qualified candidates should submit their applications online through the Teachers Service Commission’s website, www.tsc.go.ke, under ‘Careers’ or teachersonline.tsc.go.ke,” read the notice.

All applicants including people with disabilities, must be a Kenyan citizen and registered with the TSC and they should only fill out one application form.

The Primary school positions candidates must have at least a P1 certificate, while those applying for junior or senior secondary school positions must hold a diploma in education.

The Commission warns that submitting more than one application will lead to disqualification and manual applications will not be accepted.

Serving interns have also been urged to apply within their current counties, sub-counties, or workstations and will only be required to present their identity cards during verification.

“The deadline for submitting applications is October 7, 2024,” read the notice.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This comes after intense pressure from teachers’ unions, which had led to strikes across the country.

Teachers had previously raised concerns over their status, with many still employed under internship contracts.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Omtatah files petition challenging SHIF rollout

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 1- Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has filled a petition to stop the Ministry of Health from rolling out of Social Health...

11 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

How Kenya’s president has fallen out with his deputy

Kenya’s Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been threatened with impeachment proceedings by lawmakers amid intense speculation that he has had a major fallout with...

35 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Third attempt to stop Gachagua’s impeachment fails

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 30 – A third attempt to stop the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua impeachment motion fails has failed as a 3-judge bench...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Makau Mutua warns courts to steer clear of Gachagua impeachment drama

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 30 – Professor Makau Mutua has cautioned the courts not to interfere in the looming impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua....

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs raise questions on SHIF preparedness ahead of roll-out

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 30 – Uncertainty has emerged over the rollout of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) tomorrow following details on gaps in...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Omollo urges stronger regional cooperation to combat Transnational Crime in Lake Victoria

Omollo noted that limited coordination between border security authorities has made the region vulnerable to organized crime.

18 hours ago
Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives. Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives.

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court rejects second bid to halt DP Gachagua’s impeachment

The decision is a setback for Gachagua, whose impeachment motion is expected to be tabled in the National Assembly Tuesday.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police officers’ mental health of key priority for NPS- Resila

Mental health is a concern in our society, and it's a real issue here in Kenya.

20 hours ago