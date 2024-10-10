Tirus Njoroge Appointed Nairobi County Revenue Receiver

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10 – Tiras Njoroge has been appointed as the Receiver of Revenue for Nairobi City County for the 2024/25 Financial Year.

The appointment was made by County Executive for Finance and Economic Planning, Charles Kerich, in accordance with Section 157 of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) 2012. Njoroge will oversee all county revenue streams, including collections from the Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Fund, Facility Improvement Funds for level 4 and 5 hospitals, and the Nairobi Funeral Home.

He aims to enhance collaboration across sectors, streamline revenue reporting, and drive the digitization of revenue collection systems. “Nairobi City County has set an ambitious Own Source Revenue target of KSh 20.06 billion,” Njoroge stated, committing to identifying untapped revenue potential.

Njoroge’s appointment aligns with Governor Sakaja Johnson’s vision for transparency and digitization in revenue collection, ensuring efficient resource mobilization to meet the county’s service commitments to residents.

About The Author