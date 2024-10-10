Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tirus Njoroge was appointed Nairobi County's Own Source Revenue Receiver on October 10, 2024.

Top stories

Tirus Njoroge Appointed Nairobi County Revenue Receiver

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10 – Tiras Njoroge has been appointed as the Receiver of Revenue for Nairobi City County for the 2024/25 Financial Year.

The appointment was made by County Executive for Finance and Economic Planning, Charles Kerich, in accordance with Section 157 of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) 2012. Njoroge will oversee all county revenue streams, including collections from the Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Fund, Facility Improvement Funds for level 4 and 5 hospitals, and the Nairobi Funeral Home.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He aims to enhance collaboration across sectors, streamline revenue reporting, and drive the digitization of revenue collection systems. “Nairobi City County has set an ambitious Own Source Revenue target of KSh 20.06 billion,” Njoroge stated, committing to identifying untapped revenue potential.

Njoroge’s appointment aligns with Governor Sakaja Johnson’s vision for transparency and digitization in revenue collection, ensuring efficient resource mobilization to meet the county’s service commitments to residents.

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

County News

Sakaja pledges 20 modern markets in Nairobi by 2027 to boost trade

Some of the markets under construction include Kahawa West, Mutuini among others projected to be completed by end of the year.

August 29, 2024

Top stories

Sakaja Unveils Plan to Address Legal Bills and Strengthen City Hall’s Legal Services

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 28 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced a strategic initiative to address the issue of pending legal bills by creating...

August 28, 2024

County News

Court declines push to discontinue Sakaja’s Dishi na County programme

Justice Chacha Mwita cleared the programme on Friday while renedring a decision in a case filed by politician Janet Ouko.

June 21, 2024

County News

UDA Suspends Grassroots Elections in Three Counties, Including Nairobi

The meeting, attended by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and party Secretary General Cleophas Malala, was reportedly tense following weeks of political intrigues.

June 9, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja pays bus fare for stranded students in Nairobi after schools reopening postponed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Monday paid bus fare for all stranded students in Nairobi termini following the postponement...

April 29, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

I will vie for UDA Chairman post in Nairobi – Sakaja

I want you to get this from the horse's mouth. I'm vying for Nairobi chairmanship position in the United Democratic Alliance party

April 20, 2024

County News

Sakaja accuses Senate of witchhunt in probe over gas blast

Governor Sakaja criticized the Senate for what he termed as "sensationalizing" a rescheduled appearance, questioning the imposition of a fine despite his absence from...

April 11, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Tenants’ Decades of Rent to Count as Payment for New Houses

Sakaja said those who have faithfully paid rent to the county government for over 50 years, will have their past payments considered as their...

February 28, 2024