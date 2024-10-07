TIFA poll scores Kindiki most likely pick for DP

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – A newly released poll by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) has identified Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as the most likely pick for Deputy President should Rigathi Gachagua be impeached.

The survey, released on Monday, a day ahead of an impeachment hearing in the National Assembly, indicates that 37 percent of Kenyans believe Kindiki would replace Gachagua if the position became vacant.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro tied for second place, each scored at 5 per cent.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru was ranked fourth, with 3 per cent of respondents seeing her as a possible replacement for Gachagua, while Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga followed at 2 per cent.

The poll reported the highest support for Kindiki in Mt Kenya region with 58 per cent of respondents identifying him as the most likely candidate to take over the Deputy President’s role.

Across the country, the sentiment averaged 30 per cent.

“Most Kenyans expect Interior CS Kithure Kindiki to fill the vacancy if the current DP is removed, with this expectation being particularly strong among residents of the Mt. Kenya region,” the pollster stated.

However, TIFA clarified that the survey did not measure the overall popularity of potential replacements for Gachagua.

Despite the speculation surrounding his possible removal, the poll found that Deputy President Gachagua is still perceived by many Kenyans as the leader who “best represents” the Mt. Kenya region, with 28 per cent of respondents holding this view.

This perception is even stronger within the region, where 46 per cent of respondents identified him as the champion for the region’s interests.

The poll was conducted between October 1 and 4, with 1,892 respondents participating

