Thika High School hosts awareness sessions as world marks mental health day

THIKA, Kenya, Oct 14 — Thika High School buzzed with activity this weekend in celebration of World Mental Health Day with marketing agency Suss Digital, through its Suss NextGen program organizing sessions to promote the mental well-being of students.

Globally, mental health issues among young people have reached alarming levels. According to the World Health Organization, one in six individuals aged 10 to 19 experiences a mental disorder, yet many do not receive the necessary support.

Factors such as academic pressure, social media influence, and family dynamics contribute to rising rates of anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges. The repercussions extend beyond individuals, affecting families, schools, and entire communities.

Lady Justice Lydia Achode, who graced the event as guest speaker, emphasized the critical connection between mental health and the responsibilities of citizenship. She noted mental well-being directly influences lawful conduct and the overall health of society.

“The Kenyan Constitution guarantees the right to mental health, affirming its equal importance to physical health. Historically, mental health has been stigmatized in our society, as illustrated by judicial cases where untreated mental health issues resulted in significant crimes. These examples underscore the severe consequences of neglecting mental well-being,” she explained.

Justice Achode also offered practical advice for maintaining mental health, including early intervention, open communication, and education on emotional intelligence.

She encouraged students to seek help and support, emphasizing the role of faith in coping with mental challenges.

“I urge a collective commitment to mental health awareness and encourage everyone to prioritize their mental well-being as a vital step toward becoming responsible citizens and making positive contributions to society,” she added.

The mental wellness forum organized together with key patners aligns with Suss NextGen program’s approach for a holistic support system for students through collaboration with leaders across various fields.

The program includes mental health education, skill-building workshops, and opportunities for open dialogue about mental wellness with the goal to demystify mental health issues, reduce stigma, and empower students to seek help and support one another.

Dennis Maina, Managing Partner at Suss Ads, emphasized the importance of these initiatives.

“Our youth face unprecedented challenges, and we must provide them with the tools and support they need. Mental health education is not just an option; it is essential for a thriving future,” he stated.

Drawing from his childhood challenges, Mr. Maina’s vision for the Suss NextGen program is rooted in fostering resilience and mental wellness among young people.

One of the program’s key components is its focus on education. Workshops led by mental health professionals provide students with a foundational understanding of mental health.

These sessions cover topics such as recognizing signs of mental distress, coping strategies, and the importance of seeking help.

By equipping students with knowledge, the program fosters an environment where mental health can be discussed openly and without judgment.

The weekend even was graced by ZizweAwuorVundla – the Director of Brand & Marketing at Safaricom, WaitheraNg’ang’a – the Strategic Partnerships & Corporate Communications Director at Bio Food Products Ltd, SiekaGatabaki – the Program Director at Mercy Corps, Dr. Sumeiya Ahmad –Psychiatrist atChiromo Hospital,Dennis Njenga – Managing Partner & Co-Founder at Kaka Empire, King Kaka – Award-winning Artist & Entrepreneur, and Anthony Muhoro – Senior Software Engineer at Microsoft.





