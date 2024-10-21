Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Tension in Wajir as body of missing MCA identified

Grieving family members and local residents could be seen shouting and wailing , overwhelmed with anger and grief.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21 – There was tension in Wajir County after the mutilated body of Yussuf Hussein Ahmed, the missing Della Anole Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA), was identified by his relatives.

Yussuf, who had been missing since September 13, was discovered dead in the Lake Yahud area, over a month after his abduction.

The family positively identified the mutilated body at a local mortuary which had signs of extensive burns, severe torture and ruthless beating.

Yussuf was abducted on September 13 and has been missing since then. Witnesses said his eyes had been gorged out and his body badly tortured.

Police officers are yet to give any formal statement concerning the recent updates. Tensions had rose Wajir County have been rising due to the continued disappearance of the lawmaker.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had been ordered  to give protection to the key witness pending a formal application for witness protection in a case filed on the abduction of the MCA

The High Court directed the agencies to provide an updated report of the status of the investigations on October 7.

This is even as it emerged that the security agencies are yet to obtain CCTV footage from the MCAs pickup point to the point he was abducted.

Senior superintendent of police Justus Imaana told the court they are yet to receive call data from the mobile communication network for purposes of establishing who Yussuf talked to before being abducted.

Yussuf’s lawyers led by Danstan Omari and Law Society of Kenya (LSK) lawyer Hosea Manwa however dismissed the claim pointing to laxity in the investigation pushing for urgency.

They accused the police of dragging their feet despite having access to key evidence.Omari told the court  that the investigating officers admitted to possessing CCTV footage but claimed it was unclear.

“The police have the capacity to investigate, but there seems to be no deliberate intention to expedite this matter,” Omari stated, urging the court to take action.

