Tea Machinery Engineering Company Limited recognized in Kenya

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Oct 1 – Tea Machinery Engineering Company Limited (TEMEC) has been recognized as the Digitally Fit Top Tea Machinery and Equipment Suppliers in Kenya.

The company’s General Manager, Eng. Michael Cherutich said it was an honour to be ranked top in the category by receiving the Digitally Fit Awards-Business of the Year 2024.

Speaking during the award ceremony held at a Nairobi hotel, Eng Cherutich said TEMEC’S recognition was a testament to its commitment to staying at the forefront of digital innovation in the tea industry.

He said among the recent innovations at TEMEC was the development different energy saving technologies as a way of mitigating against climate change while at the same time enhancing resilience.

He said TEMEC which is a subsidiary of Kenya Tea Development Agency Holding (KTDA(H) was embracing innovative technologies for energy conservation and efficiency measures.

Digitally Fit Awards seek to recognize and reward companies, brands,  businesses and individuals who have an online presence and are creating an impact online through their websites, social media presence and online visibility.

The award organisers said the they aim to help businesses leverage the digital space for the businesses and individuals by helping them become Digitally Fit.

Following the awarding and recognition ceremony in Nairobi, the top 20 business overall and top 3 Businesses per category would proceed to compete among other categories in other countries in the region and globally.

Eng. Cherutich said TEMEC was glad to be among the top companies representing Kenya at the East Africa Edition of the Digitally Fit Awards on December 6.

“Thank you to our dedicated team and valued customers for making this achievement possible,” he said.

KWETU Marketing Agency secured the coveted Gold Winner title in the fiercely competitive category of Digital Marketing Agencies.

