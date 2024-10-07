Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Taye Atske Sellasie was named Ethiopia's President on October 7, 2024.

DIPLOMACY

Taye Atske Sellasie Sworn in as Ethiopia’s New President, Succeeding Sahle-Work Zewde

He succeeds Sahle-Work Zewde, who made history in 2018 as Ethiopia’s first female president.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7-Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Taye Atske Sellasie, was sworn in on Monday as the new President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE).

The inauguration took place during a joint session of the FDRE House of Peoples’ Representatives and the House of Federation.

Sellasie succeeds Sahle-Work Zewde, who made history in 2018 as Ethiopia’s first female president.

During the ceremony, Zewde symbolically handed over the Constitution to Sellasie before departing the parliament building.

This transition comes just two days after Zewde expressed her frustrations over unspecified matters. In a post on X, she wrote, “When a person feels trapped and has no way out, silence often becomes their only refuge. Silence is my answer. I tried it for a year.”

The Ethiopian presidency is primarily a ceremonial role, with executive authority residing in the Council of Ministers, led by the Prime Minister.

Presidents are elected by the Federal Parliamentary Assembly for a six-year term.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

Africa

Ruto sends Abiy solidarity message in wake of devastating landslide

He assured Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Kenya’s support.

July 27, 2024

Africa

Ethiopia protests ‘ill-advised’ rights assessment by US diplomat

Addis added that it will work with the Embassy of the United States to correct “factual errors and inconsistencies in the statement.”

May 17, 2024

Africa

African Foreign Ministers in Addis to discuss Faki succession

Tanzania’s Foreign Minister, January Makamba, said Thursday that the meeting will “lay out the process and procedure for [the] election of the AU Commission...

March 15, 2024

Africa

Kenya and Ethiopia Commit to Uphold Sovereignty Amid Regional Tensions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 29-Kenya and Ethiopia have reaffirmed their commitment to preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states amid ongoing regional tensions, notably...

February 29, 2024

Africa

Ruto, Abiy commit to revitalize Kibaki-era Special Status Agreement

The Special Status Agreement, originally inked between former Ethiopian PM Hailemariam Desalegn and the late former President Mwai Kibaki, aimed to bolster economic ties...

February 28, 2024

Africa

Mohamud vows to discuss Ethiopia’s ‘destabilizing actions’ in Nairobi visit

Mohamud’s visit, although unofficial, will be coming hot on the heels of Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's State Visit.

February 28, 2024

Africa

Mudavadi calls for elimination of trade barriers in Kenya-Ethiopia relations

While highlighting the importance of eliminating trade barriers, including tariffs and non-tariff obstacles, he emphasized that doing so would mutually benefit both nations.

February 22, 2024

Africa

Mudavadi in Addis as Kenya, Ethiopia revamp Joint Ministerial Commission

The Foreign Office said the meeting will yield several agreements aimed at further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

February 21, 2024