Tana River Governor Godana and MP Hiribae Arrested Amid Inter-Clan Clashes

On Friday, the government declared several areas in Tana River County as security-disturbed and dangerous due to the worsening inter-clan clashes.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12 – Tana River Governor Dhadho Godana and Galole MP Said Hiribae have been arrested over the ongoing inter-clan clashes in the Coastal region, which have resulted in at least 14 fatalities.

Police reported that the arrests occurred on Friday night after the duo ignored earlier summons to assist with the investigation. Governor Godana and MP Hiribae are currently being transported from Mombasa to Nairobi for questioning at DCI headquarters regarding the violence.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin confirmed the arrests, stating, “This is a serious issue. While other local leaders heeded the summons for questioning about the unfortunate attacks, these two did not come to help us move forward. They will be questioned over the matter.”

The arrests followed the questioning of three other Tana River County legislators concerning the clashes, which have entered their second week. The DCI revealed that local ward representative Mohammed Jibril, along with Garsen MP Ali Wario and Bura MP Yakub Adow, were also interrogated. Former woman representative Rehema Hassan was similarly questioned.

On Friday, the government declared several areas in Tana River County as security-disturbed and dangerous due to the worsening inter-clan clashes. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki announced the decision after consultations with the National Security Council, emphasizing the need to restore order under Section 106 (1) of the National Police Service Act, 2011.

The declaration, outlined in Gazette Notice No. 13181 dated October 11, 2024, affects 12 locations across Bangale and Tana North sub-counties, including Madogo, Areri, Saka, Sala, Mororo, Mbalambala, Hirimani, Hosingo, Dukanotu, Chewele, Nanighi, and Bura. The order will remain in effect for 30 days but may be extended if necessary.

“This notice shall take effect from 6:30 p.m. on October 11, 2024, for a period of 30 days and may be withdrawn or extended by notice in the Gazette,” said CS Kindiki.

Additionally, Inspector-General of the National Police Service (NPS), Douglas Kanja, has issued a directive banning the possession of firearms in specific areas of Tana River County, which the government has declared “disturbed and dangerous.” The ban, effective immediately, will last for 30 days as authorities work to restore peace.

IG Kanja directed all residents to surrender their weapons to the nearest police station or government offices for safekeeping during this period, assuring that the firearms will be returned once the ban is lifted.

