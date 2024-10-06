Sudan receives 1.4 mln cholera vaccine doses as cases top 20,000

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KHARTOUM, Oct. 5 (Xinhua) — Sudan’s health ministry said on Saturday it has received 1.4 million doses of cholera vaccine from international organizations, as the country grapples with an outbreak that has infected over 20,000 people.

Health Minister Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said in a statement that 1,407,200 doses were provided by the Global Vaccine Alliance, World Health Organization, and UNICEF.

The vaccines will be distributed to three states — River Nile, Kassala, and Gedaref — to immunize 1,058,545 people aged one year and older, Ibrahim said, adding that efforts to supply vaccines to other affected areas would continue.

The ministry reported 20,398 cholera cases and 597 deaths since the outbreak was officially declared on Aug. 17.

Officials blamed the surge on deteriorating environmental conditions caused by ongoing conflict and the use of contaminated water.

The cholera outbreak is part of a broader health crisis in Sudan, where fighting between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has raged since April 2023.

Other epidemic diseases, including malaria, measles, and dengue fever, have also spread.

The United Nations estimates the conflict has killed about 20,000 people and displaced millions.

About The Author