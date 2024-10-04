Specialized labs prepared to contain Marbug Virus: KEMRI

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) has announced that it has prepared specialized laboratories across the country following the outbreak of Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) in Rwanda.

Speaking at the KEMRI Mtwapa Research Facility in Kilifi on Thursday, KEMRI Director General, Prof. Elijah Songok said that these facilities will be used to test samples quickly and effectively, to reinforce the country’s response efforts and readiness against the disease.

On September 27, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Rwanda reported cases of MVD in health facilities in the country. These are the first known cases of MVD in Rwanda.

As of October 2, Rwanda has recorded 36 laboratory-confirmed cases, including 11 deaths from the disease.

At least 19 cases are in healthcare workers, the majority of whom work in intensive care units.

“Today we are also here to announce that KEMRI is actively supporting efforts to control the outbreak of Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) in Rwanda, confirmed by the Rwanda Ministry of Health on 27th September 2024. With 26 cases and (8) eight fatalities reported, over 70% of the affected are healthcare workers, raising significant regional concerns,” he stated.

MVD is a rare but highly fatal viral hemorrhagic fever (VHF) caused by infection with one of two zoonotic viruses, Marburg virus or Ravn virus.MVD is highly virulent, similar to Ebola, and currently, there is no approved treatment or vaccine.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, chills, headache, muscle pain, rash, chest pain, sore throat, diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain, and unexplained bleeding or bruising.

“KEMRI urges the public to report any symptoms and follow preventive guidelines. The Institute remains committed to keeping the public informed and working with global partners to safeguard public health,” he stated.

The virus is spread through direct contact with broken skin or mucous membranes with the body fluids such as blood, urine, saliva, sweat, feces, vomit, breast milk, amniotic fluid, or semen of someone who is sick with MVD, or who recently died from their infection.

The DG has further stated that the institution in collaboration with the Ministry of Health has reinforced public health surveillance sample testing, and community engagement to prevent the virus from spreading to Kenya.

Furthermore, the DG assured that the institution is also collaborating with WHO and regional partners to strengthen response efforts and readiness across East Africa.

The Kenya Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa has confirmed there has not yet been a reported case of the virus in the country.

“Additionally the ministry of Health has received an alert from WHO on Malburg Virus Disease(MVD). Currently we have no Malburg disease cases reported in the country,” stated the CS in a press statement on Friday.

