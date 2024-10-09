Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi/PBU

Kenya

Speaker Kingi bans Senators’ foreign travel during Gachagua impeachment

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has imposed travel restrictions on all 67 Senators and staff, barring them from leaving the country until the conclusion of the impeachment hearings for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Kericho Governor.

Speaker Kingi cited the importance of the upcoming proceedings as the reason for the ban.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Given the gravity of these matters, it is paramount that we maintain a focused presence in the Senate,” he said.

Additionally, Speaker Kingi directed the House committees to put on hold activities outside Nairobi until October 19, 2024.

The Senate will conduct the impeachment trial of Gachagua on October 16 and 17, 2024.

The Senate could extend the hearing to Friday, October 18, should parties require additional time to interrogate documents filed and cross-examine witnesses.

The impeachment trial on Gachagua proceeds to the Senate following Tuesday night’s resolution by the National Assembly to impeach the Deputy President.

National Assembly concluded the matter with 282 lawmakers voting to impeach Gachagua against forty-four who oppossed the motion. One lawmaker abstained.

The motion requires support by two-thirds of members in the Senate for the impeachment to stand.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

County News

Rising cases of insecurity in Nyanza region linked to drug abuse

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 9 – The use of illicit drugs among the youth has been associated with the rising insecurity cases within the Nyanza...

25 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate to conduct impeachment trial on Gachagua Wednesday and Thursday

The Senate could extend the hearing to Friday, October 18, should parties require additional time to interrogate documents filed and cross-examine witnesses.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt sets aside Sh100mn for evacuation of Kenyans in Lebanon

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – The government has set aside Sh100 million to be used in the evacuation of Kenyans stranded in Lebanon following...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kingi orders Supplementary Order Paper after gazetting Gachagua impeachment trial

Kingi gave the directive Wednesday morning even as the Government Printer published a special issue declaring a Speacil Sitting.

5 hours ago

Top stories

Gachagua Defends Himself in Impeachment Hearing, Calls Motion Political and Unjustified

He said his removal is politcally motivated and lacks legal merit, urging MPs to remain impartial in the final vote.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I learned from my boss in criticizing security chiefs, Gachagua says of remarks against Spy Chief Haji

Gachagua played video clips of Ruto criticising security chiefs at the height of the 2022 election campaigns.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

“Kufa Makanga, Kufa Dereva” Remarks Land Morara Kebaso in Trouble

Kebaso was arrested on October 8 following chaotic scenes at Bomas of Kenya where he attempted to present his views on the impeachment motion...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Heated debate as MPs take turns to discuss Gachagua’s conduct

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo asserted that the Deputy President must stand impeached for sidelining regions that voted against President William Ruto and for his...

21 hours ago