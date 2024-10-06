Silent Ruto, repentant Gachagua: Is the President done with his deputy?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – Is President William Ruto ready to part ways with his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua?

This question looms large as Tuesday marks the formal impeachment proceedings against the country’s second-in-command.

While it’s no secret that President Ruto and Gachagua’s relationship hit rock bottom months ago, few anticipated that it would reach the point where the former Mathira MP services in government would no longer be needed.

President Ruto’s silence since returning from the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 30, 2024, has sparked speculation about whether he has indeed approved his deputy’s removal from office.

Upon his return, Gachagua was already facing impeachment threats, as his arrival coincided with the tabling of the impeachment motion in the National Assembly.

President Ruto’s lack of comment has fueled rumors that he may be fed up with his deputy, who is facing eleven allegations related to breaches of the Constitution.

Since his return, President Ruto has attended five public functions where he has steered clear on the subject of impeaching his deputy, despite the religious leaders and a section of leaders urging him to intervene.

The two leaders, who joined forces on a single ticket in the high-stakes 2022 elections, now seem to be grappling with a political partnership that raises questions about their compatibility from the outset.

Gachagua’s selection as Ruto’s running mate was not without controversy, but President Ruto backed him wholeheartedly under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) banner.

Interestingly, during the UDA primaries to choose Ruto’s running mate, former Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki was favored by many MPs, who are now supporting Gachagua’s removal.

– Tribal Vs Unity politics –

While Gachagua faces 11 charges in the impeachment motion led by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, it is his portrayal as an ethnic leader that has angered many MPs who are now pushing for his removal.

What began as “shareholder politics” after the elections—where those who voted for the government were expected to benefit the most—quickly saw Gachagua pushing for Mt. Kenya unity led leaders to accuse him of sidelining other Kenyans and playing the ethnic card.

At one point, President Ruto grew uneasy with Gachagua’s agenda and publicly rebuked him, urging unity—an act that seemingly sparked their growing rift.

Defiant, Gachagua ignored his boss’s directive and pushed forward with his own agenda, drawing opposition from a group of leaders who quietly began plotting his removal.

As President Ruto and Gachagua continued to pull in different directions, the rift deepened, with Gachagua even skipping state functions—an act that President Ruto’s allies saw as rebellion.

In a media interview, Gachagua defended his actions, claiming state operatives had removed him from a WhatsApp group where he and his team were informed about the President’s schedule.

“I was removed from the President’s diary so that when I don’t attend presidential events, it can be claimed that I am avoiding my duties. Sometimes they even want me to arrive late so it looks disrespectful. This has made my work very complicated,” Gachagua said.

The rift escalated when Gachagua warned President Ruto of consequences if he betrayed him and the Mt. Kenya electorate, reminding the President that his victory was largely due to his efforts and influence.

Unbeknownst to Gachagua, he was literally shooting himself in the foot as his impeachment motion was already gaining traction, and his defiant stance only fueled the anger of those backing his ouster.

– Remorseful Gachagua –

During a church service at African Inland Church Milimani on Sunday, President Ruto strongly hinted that Gachagua’s days in office are numbered by avoiding any mention of plans for his ouster.

In stark contrast, Gachagua, accompanied by his family at a special church service in Karen, Nairobi, sought forgiveness from both his boss – President Ruto and the MPs pushing for his removal.

Once defiant about his impeachment, Gachagua appeared remorseful, recognizing that his political future hangs in the balance.

President Ruto’s silence may have finally made it clear to him that he is no longer welcome in the government.

“In the two years we have been working together, the journey has been challenging. In our zeal and commitment, it is possible that I may have wronged you. I want to ask you my brother William Ruto to forgive me if my actions have caused any offense,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua’s choice to plead for forgiveness at the National Prayer Altar did not go unnoticed, as it is the church that President Ruto established in 2019 during his time as Deputy President.

President Ruto built the altar while facing a political onslaught from his former boss and predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta.

Gachagua’s plea for mercy came after a two-day extensive public participation exercise regarding his impeachment, which revealed a divided opinion among Kenyans on the issue.

If the impeachment motion is carried through to its conclusion, Gachagua will go down in history as the Deputy President whose tenure lasted just two years—an unprecedented and short-lived political marriage under Kenya’s 2010 Constitution.

