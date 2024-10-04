Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Sifuna condemns chaos in Gachagua impeachment public hearings

The scenes from some of the public participation forums across the country are shameful and must be condemned.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has condemned the violence witnessed in various parts of the country during the ongoing public participation on the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Sifuna was reacting to the chaos that has been seen in various parts of the country including Nairobi at the Bomas of Kenya where the exercise was temporarily suspended following a commotion.

The disruption began when activist George Morara, flanked by supporters chanting “Ruto Must Go,” attempted to address the meeting, making his way down the stairs.

“There is absolutely no reason for violence. There can never be justification for violence against anyone. Let everyone air their views unhindered because that is what democracy demands,” Sifuna said.

“The scenes from some of the public participation forums across the country are shameful and must be condemned. Ni maoni tu si vita!” he added.

At the Bomas of Kenya, legislators overseeing the forum, led by Ruaraka MP T.J. Kajwang, called for order.“Young men, please don’t disrupt this meeting,” the legislators urged.

Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi added, “Order, order, order. Can you secure those papers? You can’t come to a meeting and then disrupt it. Everyone has an opinion.”

As Kajwang called for calm, Morara went back to his seat. However, moments later, a group of youths approached and began hounding him.

Within seconds, chairs were thrown in his direction as others attempted to shield him from the angry mob.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Morara frantically dodged the attacks, running across the podium as the crowd, now agitated, hurled more chairs. Despite attempts to protect him, the situation escalated.

Elachi again appealed for calm, saying, “Please stop the violence. You can’t come to destroy a meeting. Let’s sit down. Those who came for public participation, sit down. Those who were mobilized to disrupt the meeting, leave.”

Amid the chaos, Morara was eventually escorted out of the auditorium by a group of men as the crowd chanted, “Morara must go! Morara must go!”

As he exited, Ruaraka MP T.J. Kajwang quipped, “That’s the sweetness of Nairobi—we don’t want foolishness here.”

Morara later tweeted that he was injured and headed to the hospital, alleging an attempt to silence his opinion during the impeachment discussion.

“I was barred from entering Bomas at the gate. When I finally got in, I was denied the mic. Chaos erupted. I am hurt. Headed to the hospital. I live to speak another day,” he wrote.

The same unfolded in Nakuru county where the exercise on the impeachment motion was disrupted as a section of the public refused to participate in the exercise.

Expressing their anger on the exercise, the irked residents chased out the National Assembly clerks refusing to participate in the exercise.

“No, this will not happen just leave. This will not happen here just leave,” the unruly crowd was heard shouting.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Officials from the National Assembly tried to restore calm but their efforts were futile forcing them to leave the NG-CDF hall eventually.

In other parts of Nakuru county, the youths took to the streets shouting ‘Ruto must go’ even as the exercise continued seamlessly in other parts of the country.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

KENYA US RELATIONS

US Ambassador Whitman, IG Kanja discuss enhanced US-Kenya law enforcement cooperation

The discussions, held at IG Kanja’s office in Jogoo House, also focused on capacity building and the training of Kenyan police officers.

42 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chaos in Ol-Kalou during public hearing of DP Gachagua’s impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Chaos have erupted in Ol-Kalou town in Nyandarua County as the public participation in the impeachment motion against Deputy...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders National Assembly to hold fresh public participation on Gachagua impeachment in all constituencies

KERUGOYA, Kenya, Oct 4 – The High Court sitting in Kerugoya has ordered the National Assembly to hold fresh public participation on Deputy President...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Human rights lobby express disappointment over deferment of Baby Pendo case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – A coalition of 21 Human rights organisations have faulted the court over the postponement of the plea taking for...

2 hours ago
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA. Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court issues arrest warrant for senior police officer linked to baby Pendo’s death

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – The High Court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Mohammed Baa, a senior police officer implicated in the...

2 hours ago
Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives. Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives.

Kenya

Nakuru Public participation on Gachagua’s impeachment suspended after boycott

Expressing their anger on the exercise, the residents chased away the National Assembly clerks.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Activist Morara ejected from Bomas amid chaos

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 4 — Activist Morara Kebaso was Friday ejected from the Bomas of Kenya amid chaos as he arrived to present views...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mixed reactions as Gachagua public participation kicks off in Kisumu

Participants who converged at the Tom Mboya Labour College were divided in the support or against the impeachment motion.

4 hours ago