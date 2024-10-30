Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Wells Fargo Group HR Director Willis Ayieko was found dead in Gem, Siaya County on October 23, 2024.

NATIONAL NEWS

Siaya woman yields firearm of slain Wells Fargo HR boss in a shootout

The gun battle started when police stopped a vehicle the suspect and her boyfriend were driving on Wednesday.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 – Police have arrested a woman in possession of the firearm belonging to the slain Wells Fargo Human Resources (HR) Manager, Willis Ayieko, following a shoot-out in Siaya.

The gun battle started when police stopped a vehicle the suspect and her boyfriend were driving on Wednesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“They started shooting at the police, and eventually, the woman was caught,” police reported.

The boyfriend managed to flee the scene, police said.

An autopsy on Ayieko’s body, found after his abduction in Siaya on October 18, revealed that he died from head injuries.

Chief Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor stated that Ayieko’s death resulted from brain hemorrhaging caused by severe head trauma.

“There was bleeding to the brain. Additionally, there were bruises on the wrists from some cuffs found on him, and tissue was missing from his mouth, ear, and cheek,” Dr. Oduor said.

Prime suspect detained

Ayieko’s family, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Alego Usonga legislator Sam Atandi, and Gem’s Elisha Odhiambo attended the postmortem conducted at Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi.

Dr. Oduor explained that the missing tissue on Ayieko’s body likely resulted from animal predation at the site where the body was found.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“These injuries were likely caused by water animals, such as fish and crabs. We found a dead crab on the clothes, suggesting they targeted the softer parts of the body,” he added.

The findings came just hours after detectives apprehended a prime suspect linked to Ayieko’s death.

CCTV footage had shown two men abandoning Ayieko’s Ford Ranger double-cabin pickup at a fuel station in Sabatia before casually walking away and taking a motorbike.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) identified Victor Ouma Okoth as the primary suspect.

Detectives arrested him in Dandora, Nairobi, after forensic evidence placed him at the crime scene.

A joint team from DCI’s Homicide, CRIB, and Operations units is leading the investigation.

Investigators believe Ouma was among those who abducted, tortured, and killed Ayieko, whose body showed signs of severe brutality, including ears cut off and eyes gouged out.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

MoH reports 83pc drop in new HIV infections in 10 years

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa announced on Wednesday that Kenya recorded 16,752 new HIV infections in 2023, a significant drop from 101,560 in 2013.

15 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto commends Food for Education Founder, Wawira Njiru

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 30-President William Ruto has commended Food for Education Founder and Executive Director, Wawira Njiru’s contribution to school feeding in the country....

37 mins ago

Kenya

Kenya bags 4 international conferences at a congress held in Abu Dhabi

NAIROBI,Kenya Oct 30 – Kenya has bagged four international conference and over 50 global event leads from the just concluded International Congress and Conventions...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Section of UDA Lawmakers Vow to Reject Bill Extending Elective Term Limits to 7 Years

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 29 – A faction of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) lawmakers has strongly opposed a proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill that seeks to...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s Rights Groups Urge President Ruto to Declare Femicide a National Crisis Amid Rising Cases

The coalition, comprising FIDA-Kenya, Siasa Place, and the Centre for Community Development and Human Rights, expressed grief and outrage at what they describe as...

22 hours ago

Top stories

Court stays govt order requiring refugees to surrender passports

The conservatory order, issued by Justice Bahati Mwamuye at the Milimani High Court on Tuesday suspends the directive pending a full hearing.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wells Fargo HR Manager sustained fatal head injuries, postmortem confirms

Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor said Tuesday that Ayieko’s death resulted from brain hemorrhaging due to severe head trauma.

22 hours ago

Top stories

Prime Suspect Arrested in Gruesome Murder of Wells Fargo HR Manager Willis Ayieko

Though the motive remains unclear, detectives view the arrest of the prime suspect as a significant breakthrough in solving the case.

1 day ago