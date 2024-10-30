Siaya woman yields firearm of slain Wells Fargo HR boss in a shootout

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 – Police have arrested a woman in possession of the firearm belonging to the slain Wells Fargo Human Resources (HR) Manager, Willis Ayieko, following a shoot-out in Siaya.

The gun battle started when police stopped a vehicle the suspect and her boyfriend were driving on Wednesday.

“They started shooting at the police, and eventually, the woman was caught,” police reported.

The boyfriend managed to flee the scene, police said.

An autopsy on Ayieko’s body, found after his abduction in Siaya on October 18, revealed that he died from head injuries.

Chief Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor stated that Ayieko’s death resulted from brain hemorrhaging caused by severe head trauma.

“There was bleeding to the brain. Additionally, there were bruises on the wrists from some cuffs found on him, and tissue was missing from his mouth, ear, and cheek,” Dr. Oduor said.

Prime suspect detained

Ayieko’s family, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Alego Usonga legislator Sam Atandi, and Gem’s Elisha Odhiambo attended the postmortem conducted at Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi.

Dr. Oduor explained that the missing tissue on Ayieko’s body likely resulted from animal predation at the site where the body was found.

“These injuries were likely caused by water animals, such as fish and crabs. We found a dead crab on the clothes, suggesting they targeted the softer parts of the body,” he added.

The findings came just hours after detectives apprehended a prime suspect linked to Ayieko’s death.

CCTV footage had shown two men abandoning Ayieko’s Ford Ranger double-cabin pickup at a fuel station in Sabatia before casually walking away and taking a motorbike.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) identified Victor Ouma Okoth as the primary suspect.

Detectives arrested him in Dandora, Nairobi, after forensic evidence placed him at the crime scene.

A joint team from DCI’s Homicide, CRIB, and Operations units is leading the investigation.

Investigators believe Ouma was among those who abducted, tortured, and killed Ayieko, whose body showed signs of severe brutality, including ears cut off and eyes gouged out.

