Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Siaya woman arrested with slain Wells Fargo HR Manager’s firearm dies in hospital

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 A woman arrested in possession of the firearm belonging to slain Wells Fargo Human Resources Manager Willis Ayieko has died from injuries sustained during a police operation.

The suspect, who was traveling with her boyfriend, was injured in a gun battle after police intercepted their vehicle on Wednesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She was rushed to a hospital in Yala, Siaya County, where she later succumbed to her injuries, police said.

The boyfriend managed to flee the scene.

An autopsy on Ayieko’s body, found after his abduction in Siaya on October 18, revealed that he died from head injuries.

Chief Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor stated that Ayieko’s death resulted from brain hemorrhaging caused by severe head trauma.

“There was bleeding to the brain. Additionally, there were bruises on the wrists from some cuffs found on him, and tissue was missing from his mouth, ear, and cheek,” Dr. Oduor said.

Ayieko’s family, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Alego Usonga legislator Sam Atandi, and Gem’s Elisha Odhiambo attended the postmortem conducted at Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi.

Dr. Oduor explained that the missing tissue on Ayieko’s body likely resulted from animal predation at the site where the body was found.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 “These injuries were likely caused by water animals, such as fish and crabs. We found a dead crab on the clothes, suggesting they targeted the softer parts of the body,” he added.

The findings came just hours after detectives apprehended a prime suspect linked to Ayieko’s death.

CCTV footage had shown two men abandoning Ayieko’s Ford Ranger double-cabin pickup at a fuel station in Sabatia before casually walking away and taking a motorbike.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) identified Victor Ouma Okoth as the primary suspect.

Detectives arrested him in Dandora, Nairobi, after forensic evidence placed him at the crime scene.

A joint team from DCI’s Homicide, CRIB, and Operations units is leading the investigation.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Siaya woman yields firearm of slain Wells Fargo HR boss in a shootout

The gun battle started when police stopped a vehicle the suspect and her boyfriend were driving on Wednesday.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wells Fargo HR Manager sustained fatal head injuries, postmortem confirms

Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor said Tuesday that Ayieko’s death resulted from brain hemorrhaging due to severe head trauma.

2 days ago

Top stories

Prime Suspect Arrested in Gruesome Murder of Wells Fargo HR Manager Willis Ayieko

Though the motive remains unclear, detectives view the arrest of the prime suspect as a significant breakthrough in solving the case.

2 days ago

Top stories

Missing Mombasa taxi driver found unconscious in Migori

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1-The female taxi driver who went missing after picking a passenger in Mombasa has been found in Migori. Police Spokesperson Resila...

October 1, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Shock as Igembe man with suspected mental illness stabs 4 people dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – A 38-year-old man was killed by an enraged mob after he stabbed five people, resulting in four fatalities in...

September 2, 2024

County News

Students stage midnight walkout from mixed school in Nyeri

Following the walkout, 58 out of the 433 students at the institution were unaccounted for when the school conducted a roll call.

August 31, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA resolves over 12,000 complaints against police in last 6yrs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29—The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) resolved a total of 12,732 complaints against police officers over the last six years, an...

August 29, 2024

County News

3 KDF Officers Detained After Confrontation with Police in Embakasi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Three Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) officers were detained early Wednesday morning by police in Embakasi following a violent confrontation...

August 28, 2024