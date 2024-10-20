Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gachagua claimed that Senators should have granted him a fair hearing in the impeachment trial by giving him five more days, as requested by his legal counsel/Screengrab

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Senators should have waited for me’: Gachagua insists Senate trial was not time-barred

Gachagua, who was flanked by his wife, Dorcas Gachagua, Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo, and a section of Mt. Kenya legislators, urged the courts to deliver justice.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Rigathi Gachagua now insists that the impeachment trial in the Senate was not time-barred, arguing that senators should have waited for his recovery.

Speaking to the press on Sunday, Gachagua claimed that Senators should have granted him a fair hearing in the impeachment trial by giving him five more days, as requested by his legal counsel.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On Thursday, the final day of his trial, Gachagua was due for cross-examination but his lawyers told the House they could not trace him after a lunch break. The lawyers subsequently told Senate they had learnt he was taken ill.

Senators upheld five charges, including inciting ethnic divisions and violating his oath of office in a conviction on Thursday.

“According to my lawyers, the motion was not time-bound. What was time-bound was the select committee, which was to work for 10 days and report back to the House, but it was never constituted. This matter should have continued and waited for me,” he stated.

Gachagua, who was flanked by his wife, Dorcas Gachagua, Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo, and a section of Mt. Kenya legislators, urged the courts to deliver justice.

“I requested, according to the rules of natural justice, that I be given the opportunity to appear before the Senate. In the National Assembly, I was there and defended myself. In the Senate, I was there on day one, and I was ready for cross-examination,” he said.

“I ask Chief Justice Martha Koome to remain true to the fidelity of our Constitution,” Gachagua added.

Tuesday hearing

A three-judge bench constituted by Chief Justice Martha Koome is scheduled to hold an inter-partes hearing on Tuesday to consider a suit challenging Gachagua’s impeachment.

Justice Freda Mugambi, sitting at the Kerugoya High Court, issued the directive on Saturday amid successive court orders from across the country on the matter.

She directed that the parties be “served and responded to forthwith,” considering the urgency of the case.

“In light of the urgency of the matter and the weighty issues raised therein, we direct that the application be served and responded to forthwith, for an inter-partes hearing on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. in open Court No. 18.”

The bench comprises Justices Eric Ogola, Anthony Mrima, and Dr. Mugambi.

Gachagua had secured orders from Justice Chacha Mwita on Friday, suspending the Senate’s resolution to impeach him, with the judge restraining the National Assembly from considering a replacement.

Mwita’s decision was followed by a similar ruling from a judge in Kerugoya, with both justices referring the suits to Chief Justice Martha Koome to constitute a bench.

Opinion remains divided on the effect of the orders, with debate over whether a court order restraining the National Assembly from considering Kithure Kindiki’s nomination for Deputy President was overtaken by events.

These rulings emerged after the National Assembly had already concluded a session to consider Kindiki’s nomination, an exercise that the orders sought to halt.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua says he dropped NIS after 2 poisoning attempts

Gachagua shed light on what he described as a deliberate effort by the country's spy agency to eliminate him through poisoning in his first...

11 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Dr Gikonyo ordered me to Karen Hospital in a phone call: Gachagua

Gachagua made the revelations on Sunday afternoon after being discharged from Karen Hospital, where he was admitted on Thursday after failing to appear before...

46 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto denounces exclusionists, says every citizen ‘full and equal member’

Speaking during the Mashujaa Day Celebrations, the President emphasized that any formula seeking to exclude, alienate, or disenfranchise any person, group, or community for...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua breaks silence in brief X post since hospital admission

Since his reported hospitalization, Gachagua has not made any public appearance nor have photos of him emerged.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Bench slots Tuesday inter-parties hearing to consider Gachagua impeachment

The bench comprises Justices Eric Ogola, Anthony Mrima and Dr Freda Mugambi.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Eyes on Koome amid dilemma on Kindiki’s assumption as DP

It was unclear if the Chief Justice's office had received requests by two High Court judges to constitute a bench to hear suits contesting...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODP orders Gachagua aides, contractors to proceed on compulsory leave

The directive came amid spirited efforts to block the swearing in of Kindiki as Deputy President.

1 day ago

Kenya

High Court suspends Gachagua’s impeachment for constitutional review

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18 – The High Court has suspended the Senate’s impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, pending a determination by a...

2 days ago