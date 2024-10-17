Connect with us

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Senate to Vote on Gachagua Impeachment Tonight After Motion to Extend Sittings Rejected

In response, Gachagua’s lead counsel, Senior Counsel Paul Muite, announced that his team would not participate in the remaining part of the session, leading a walk-out.

Published

Nairobi, Kenya Oct 17 – The Senate is set to decide Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s fate tonight after rejecting a motion to extend his impeachment trial to next week.

Senators voted down the request from Gachagua’s legal team, which sought more time due to the DP’s sudden illness, paving the way for the proceedings to continue.

In a ruling by Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, it was clarified that only Senators could decide whether to extend the hearings within the constitutionally mandated 10-day timeframe.

Kingi directed that a motion for an extension to Saturday, October 19, would be the last possible date allowed by law. However, the majority of Senators rejected the proposal, insisting the impeachment trial proceed immediately.

Gachagua’s lead counsel, Senior Counsel Paul Muite, had pleaded with the Senate to postpone the hearings to Tuesday next week, citing Gachagua’s hospitalization due to severe chest pains. Muite emphasized the constitutional requirement for the Senate to give the DP a chance to be heard, arguing that Gachagua’s absence was due to medical reasons beyond his control.

“I humbly request that you give him a couple of days to recover. The Constitution does not impose a strict 10-day limit in this matter. The Deputy President deserves justice, and we should not proceed without hearing him,” Muite told the Senate.

Muite further pointed to Senate standing orders, which require the accused to have the opportunity to be heard unless they choose not to appear. He clarified that Gachagua had not opted to skip the proceedings but was incapacitated by illness, thus urging the Senate to act in fairness.

Despite this plea, the Senate voted to continue with the trial, prompting Muite to announce that Gachagua’s legal team would withdraw from the session in the absence of further instructions from their client.

“We have no instructions from our client, and therefore, we cannot participate in these proceedings,” Muite stated before leading a walk-out by the defense team.

The impeachment vote, set to occur tonight, will determine Gachagua’s future as Deputy President. He faces 11 charges, including accusations of amassing KSh 5.2 billion in unexplained wealth through money laundering and involvement in government-related businesses.

The decision not to extend the trial has ignited debate, with some Senators raising concerns about fairness given Gachagua’s medical condition. However, others argued that the Senate must adhere to the law and complete the impeachment process within the stipulated timeframe.

The outcome of tonight’s vote will reveal whether Gachagua will remain in office or be removed amid the serious allegations against him.

IRENE MWANGI

